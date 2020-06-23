Barbin takes early lead in Delaware Amateur

BRIDGEVILLE — Having Austin Barbin’s name atop a golf leaderboard in Delaware is hardly anything new.
The former Red Lion Christian standout, who finished no lower than third in his five DIAA high school state tournaments, jumped out to a three-stroke lead after the opening round of the 69th annual DSGA Delaware Amateur on Monday.
A freshman at Maryland this past school year, the 19-year-old from Elkton, Maryland, carded a seven-under par 65 as the three-day, 72-hole event got underway at Heritage Shores Golf Club.
Barbin holds a three-shot advantage over DuPont’s Evan Brown and Temple University’s Dawson Anders, who both came in at 65. Brown is the defending champion.
The tourney continues with 18 more holes today (June 23) before concluding with two rounds on Wednesday. The field will be cut to the top 36 players for the last two rounds.
Barbin finished Monday’s round in style by picking up an eagle three on the par-five, 510-yard 18th hole. He played the final four holes at three-under and carded seven birdies against just one bogey, which came on No. 17.
Barbin won high school state championships in both 2015 and ’16 as part of an impressive Junior career. He’s been the No. 1-ranked Junior player in Maryland in 2015, ’16 and ’19 as well as winning the Delaware, Philadelphia and Maryland Junior titles last year.
The top nine players all shot one-under par or lower to stay within range of Barbin.
The field is filled with a number of college players. The 44-year-old Peter Barron, who is in fourth place with a 69, is the only top 10 player who is older than 23.
Barron is the 2018 Delaware Amateur champion.
Many players in the field aren’t members of Delaware golf clubs but rather list their affiliation as Play Golf Delaware. Barbin plays out of Chesapeake Bay Golf Club, which is owned by his parents, Andrew and Allison.
While most sports are unable to hold competitions because of the coronavirus epidemic, golf has continued because players are able to keep a suitable distance between the other competitors.
The 55th annual Delaware is slated to be played at The Peninsula in Millsboro on July 27-28.
Local results
GOLF
Del. Amateur
BRIDGEVILLE — The scores after Monday’s opening round of the 69th annual DSGA Del. Amateur, played at Heritage Shores.
1-Austin Barbin, Chesapke Bay 65
2-Evan Brown, DuPont 68
2-Dawson Anders, Play Glf Del. 68
4-Peter Barron, Play Golf Del. 69
5-Carlo Pizzano, Play Golf Del. 70
5-Matthew Barnes, Play Glf Del. 70
7-Casey Lyons, Play Golf Del. 71
7-Marshall Meisel, Play Golf Del. 71
7-Aaron Tobin, Play Golf Del. 71
10-Matthew Kinsey, Ocean City 72
10-Pieter DeGroot, Play Glf Del. 72
10-Brandon Berry, Play Golf Del. 72
10-Michael Brown, Play Glf Del. 72
10-Zachary Barbin, Chespke Bay 72
10-Andrew Hewitt, Cripple Crk 72
10-Matthew Miller, Play Glf Del. 72
17-Joe Spitaleri. Ed Oliver 73
17-Tanner Leonard, Bear Trap 73
17-Matthew Malits, Play Glf Del. 73
17-Douglass Ergood, Ply Glf Del. 73
17-Liam McGrath, Play Golf Del. 73
22-Aidan McDermott, Bear Trap 74
22-Joe Tigani, White Clay Creek 74
22-Kyle Price, White Clay Creek 74
22-Jay Whitby, Rehoboth Beach 74
22-Buddy Hansen, Play Golf Del. 74
22-Nathan Potts, Newark 74
22-Frankie Markiewicz, PGlf Del. 74
29-Connor McGarrity, PGolf Del. 75
29-Nikita Romanov, Loch Nairn 75
29-Ed Brown, Rehoboth Beach 75
29-Nick Gianelos, Radley Run 75
29-Steven Harvey, Rehbth Bch 75
29-Joe Hemsley, Play Golf Del. 75
29-Greg Wolfe, Play Golf Del. 75
29-Scott Shockley, Heritge Shre 75
29-Phillip Fenstermaker, PG Del. 75
29-Eric Shenyo, WClay Creek 75
39-Kaden Kinard, WClay Creek 76
39-Matt Chalupa, Delcastle 76
39-Rich Pruchnik, Baywd Grns 76
39-Conor McGrath, Play Glf Del. 76
39-Charlie Bundy, Play Golf Del. 76
39-Josh Covey, Heritage Shores 76
39-Rand Mendez, Fieldstone 76
46-Shea Murphy, Ches. Bay 77
46-J.R. Fasy, Wilmington 77
46-Bob Bechtold, Fieldstone 77
46-Matthew Brainard, DuPont 77
46-Andrew Hess, Odessa Natnal 77
46-David West, Play Golf Del. 77
52-Sean McGarrity, PGolf Del. 78
52-Liam Murphy, Play Golf Del. 78
52-Thomas Kearns, Hartefeld 78
52-Hunter Rempe, Plantn Lakes 78
52-Jeffrey Allen, Wild Quail 78
52-Jack Sterbenz, Play Golf Del. 78
52-Danny Parker, DSGA Tour.n. 78
52-John Updike, Play Golf Del. 78
52-Ron Jamarowicz, DuPont 78
52-Andrew Sellers, Hpr’s Lndng 78
62-Matt Kristick, Glen Riddl 79
62-Jonathan Jordan, PGolf Del. 79
62-Lane Dillon, Bear Trap Dnes 79
62-William Kim, Play Golf Del. 79
62-Dicky Smith, Glen Riddle 79
62-Juan Johnson, Plantatn Lkes 79
62-Drew Clark, Bidermann 79
69-Colby Hook, Cripple Creek 80
69-Wesley Hood, Play Golf Del. 80
69-Kevin Sartell, Wild Quail 80
69-Mark Wachter, DuPont 80
69-Nick Covey, Play 80
69-Chad Otwell, Heritge Shores 80
69-David Bloodsworth, Heritage 80
69-Nicholas Juanillo, PGolf Del. 80
78-Michael Lupichuk, Fieldstne 81
78-Christopher Kang, PGolf Del. 81
78-William Walde, Rehoboth 81
78-Rusty Poisson, Chester River 81
82-Brady Leonard, Glen Riddle 82
82-Travis Ralph, Heritge Shores 82
84-Zachary Dilworth, Ed Oliver 83
84-Jack F Lenoir, Odessa Nat 83
84-Bradley Burr, Deerfield 83
84-Jordan Seemans, PGolf Del. 83
84-Trevor Smith, Maple Dale 83
89-Charles Ward, Play Golf Del. 84
89-Mike McGuiness, Rehoboth 84
89-Nick Shevland, Cripp Creek 84
93-T.J. Prushinski, Back Creek 85
93-Ryan Feldman, Cripple Creek 85
93-Chris Lowe, Heritage Shores 85
96-Jack Redefer, Rehoboth 86
96-Brian Zeigler, Odessa Natnal 86
98-Kevin Levitsky, Wilmington 87
98-Joe Russo, Odessa National 87
98-Pete Townsend, Mllgn’s Pnte 87
101-Brendan Lotty, Rock Manor 88
101-Fran Migliocco, DuPont 88
101-Mike Poczynek, Odessa Nat 88
104-Michael Sisler, Play Golf Del. 90
104-Steve Morgan, Cripple Crk 90
104-Neal Levitsky, Wilmington 90
107-Mike Ellis, Loch Nairn 91
107-Timothy Yoder, Hrtge Shres 91
109-Joshua Greenberg, PGlf Del. 92
110-Will Boyce, Fieldston 93
110-Chris Blades, Wild Quail 93
112-Larry Hewes Jr., PGolf Del. 96