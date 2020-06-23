Barbin takes early lead in Delaware Amateur

BRIDGEVILLE — Having Austin Barbin’s name atop a golf leaderboard in Delaware is hardly anything new.

The former Red Lion Christian standout, who finished no lower than third in his five DIAA high school state tournaments, jumped out to a three-stroke lead after the opening round of the 69th annual DSGA Delaware Amateur on Monday.

Austin Barbin

A freshman at Maryland this past school year, the 19-year-old from Elkton, Maryland, carded a seven-under par 65 as the three-day, 72-hole event got underway at Heritage Shores Golf Club.

Barbin holds a three-shot advantage over DuPont’s Evan Brown and Temple University’s Dawson Anders, who both came in at 65. Brown is the defending champion.

The tourney continues with 18 more holes today (June 23) before concluding with two rounds on Wednesday. The field will be cut to the top 36 players for the last two rounds.

Barbin finished Monday’s round in style by picking up an eagle three on the par-five, 510-yard 18th hole. He played the final four holes at three-under and carded seven birdies against just one bogey, which came on No. 17.

Barbin won high school state championships in both 2015 and ’16 as part of an impressive Junior career. He’s been the No. 1-ranked Junior player in Maryland in 2015, ’16 and ’19 as well as winning the Delaware, Philadelphia and Maryland Junior titles last year.

The top nine players all shot one-under par or lower to stay within range of Barbin.

The field is filled with a number of college players. The 44-year-old Peter Barron, who is in fourth place with a 69, is the only top 10 player who is older than 23.

Barron is the 2018 Delaware Amateur champion.

Many players in the field aren’t members of Delaware golf clubs but rather list their affiliation as Play Golf Delaware. Barbin plays out of Chesapeake Bay Golf Club, which is owned by his parents, Andrew and Allison.

While most sports are unable to hold competitions because of the coronavirus epidemic, golf has continued because players are able to keep a suitable distance between the other competitors.

The 55th annual Delaware is slated to be played at The Peninsula in Millsboro on July 27-28.

Local results

GOLF

Del. Amateur

BRIDGEVILLE — The scores after Monday’s opening round of the 69th annual DSGA Del. Amateur, played at Heritage Shores.

1-Austin Barbin, Chesapke Bay 65

2-Evan Brown, DuPont 68

2-Dawson Anders, Play Glf Del. 68

4-Peter Barron, Play Golf Del. 69

5-Carlo Pizzano, Play Golf Del. 70

5-Matthew Barnes, Play Glf Del. 70

7-Casey Lyons, Play Golf Del. 71

7-Marshall Meisel, Play Golf Del. 71

7-Aaron Tobin, Play Golf Del. 71

10-Matthew Kinsey, Ocean City 72

10-Pieter DeGroot, Play Glf Del. 72

10-Brandon Berry, Play Golf Del. 72

10-Michael Brown, Play Glf Del. 72

10-Zachary Barbin, Chespke Bay 72

10-Andrew Hewitt, Cripple Crk 72

10-Matthew Miller, Play Glf Del. 72

17-Joe Spitaleri. Ed Oliver 73

17-Tanner Leonard, Bear Trap 73

17-Matthew Malits, Play Glf Del. 73

17-Douglass Ergood, Ply Glf Del. 73

17-Liam McGrath, Play Golf Del. 73

22-Aidan McDermott, Bear Trap 74

22-Joe Tigani, White Clay Creek 74

22-Kyle Price, White Clay Creek 74

22-Jay Whitby, Rehoboth Beach 74

22-Buddy Hansen, Play Golf Del. 74

22-Nathan Potts, Newark 74

22-Frankie Markiewicz, PGlf Del. 74

29-Connor McGarrity, PGolf Del. 75

29-Nikita Romanov, Loch Nairn 75

29-Ed Brown, Rehoboth Beach 75

29-Nick Gianelos, Radley Run 75

29-Steven Harvey, Rehbth Bch 75

29-Joe Hemsley, Play Golf Del. 75

29-Greg Wolfe, Play Golf Del. 75

29-Scott Shockley, Heritge Shre 75

29-Phillip Fenstermaker, PG Del. 75

29-Eric Shenyo, WClay Creek 75

39-Kaden Kinard, WClay Creek 76

39-Matt Chalupa, Delcastle 76

39-Rich Pruchnik, Baywd Grns 76

39-Conor McGrath, Play Glf Del. 76

39-Charlie Bundy, Play Golf Del. 76

39-Josh Covey, Heritage Shores 76

39-Rand Mendez, Fieldstone 76

46-Shea Murphy, Ches. Bay 77

46-J.R. Fasy, Wilmington 77

46-Bob Bechtold, Fieldstone 77

46-Matthew Brainard, DuPont 77

46-Andrew Hess, Odessa Natnal 77

46-David West, Play Golf Del. 77

52-Sean McGarrity, PGolf Del. 78

52-Liam Murphy, Play Golf Del. 78

52-Thomas Kearns, Hartefeld 78

52-Hunter Rempe, Plantn Lakes 78

52-Jeffrey Allen, Wild Quail 78

52-Jack Sterbenz, Play Golf Del. 78

52-Danny Parker, DSGA Tour.n. 78

52-John Updike, Play Golf Del. 78

52-Ron Jamarowicz, DuPont 78

52-Andrew Sellers, Hpr’s Lndng 78

62-Matt Kristick, Glen Riddl 79

62-Jonathan Jordan, PGolf Del. 79

62-Lane Dillon, Bear Trap Dnes 79

62-William Kim, Play Golf Del. 79

62-Dicky Smith, Glen Riddle 79

62-Juan Johnson, Plantatn Lkes 79

62-Drew Clark, Bidermann 79

69-Colby Hook, Cripple Creek 80

69-Wesley Hood, Play Golf Del. 80

69-Kevin Sartell, Wild Quail 80

69-Mark Wachter, DuPont 80

69-Nick Covey, Play 80

69-Chad Otwell, Heritge Shores 80

69-David Bloodsworth, Heritage 80

69-Nicholas Juanillo, PGolf Del. 80

78-Michael Lupichuk, Fieldstne 81

78-Christopher Kang, PGolf Del. 81

78-William Walde, Rehoboth 81

78-Rusty Poisson, Chester River 81

82-Brady Leonard, Glen Riddle 82

82-Travis Ralph, Heritge Shores 82

84-Zachary Dilworth, Ed Oliver 83

84-Jack F Lenoir, Odessa Nat 83

84-Bradley Burr, Deerfield 83

84-Jordan Seemans, PGolf Del. 83

84-Trevor Smith, Maple Dale 83

89-Charles Ward, Play Golf Del. 84

89-Mike McGuiness, Rehoboth 84

89-Nick Shevland, Cripp Creek 84

93-T.J. Prushinski, Back Creek 85

93-Ryan Feldman, Cripple Creek 85

93-Chris Lowe, Heritage Shores 85

96-Jack Redefer, Rehoboth 86

96-Brian Zeigler, Odessa Natnal 86

98-Kevin Levitsky, Wilmington 87

98-Joe Russo, Odessa National 87

98-Pete Townsend, Mllgn’s Pnte 87

101-Brendan Lotty, Rock Manor 88

101-Fran Migliocco, DuPont 88

101-Mike Poczynek, Odessa Nat 88

104-Michael Sisler, Play Golf Del. 90

104-Steve Morgan, Cripple Crk 90

104-Neal Levitsky, Wilmington 90

107-Mike Ellis, Loch Nairn 91

107-Timothy Yoder, Hrtge Shres 91

109-Joshua Greenberg, PGlf Del. 92

110-Will Boyce, Fieldston 93

110-Chris Blades, Wild Quail 93

112-Larry Hewes Jr., PGolf Del. 96