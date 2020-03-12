Basketball state semis moved to Friday, to be played without fans

DOVER – The DIAA has decided that the last two rounds of the boys’ and girls’ basketball state tournaments will be played without fans in attendance.

The four remaining games have also been moved to Friday evening, with the starting times TBA. The Unified state championship, between Dover and Caesar Rodney, will be played on Friday at CR with a starting time TBA.

The state finals are still slated to be played n Saturday.

Most sports organizations in the U.S. have made similar decisions, including in Maryland where the basketball state tournaments will be played before essential personnel only.

According to the DIAA press release:

Only the following individuals will be allowed into the contest:

• Essential tournament staffing

• Participating teams limited to the official party of 22 as detailed in the DIAA Winter Tournament Manual*

• Officials

• Up to 2 parents or legal guardians of each participating player

*As defined in the manual: The Official School Party cannot exceed 22 people and is defined as players, coaches, managers, scorers/statisticians, trainer, and administrators.

School athletic directors will be contacted to provide a list of parents/legal guardians and instructions for those individuals to obtain tickets to the event. There is no cost for these tickets.

Online streaming of the games will be allowed for a fee.

All games will be livestreamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/. A monthly pass costs $10.99 and would allow one to watch both the semi-final and championships games.

For those who already bought tickets through a school, contact the school for a refund. If purchased online from the University of Delaware site by credit card a refund will be issued to the card account by UD within three to five business days. UD is contacting those who paid by cash or check to issue refunds.

Members of the media will not be eligible to attend and will be provided a link to watch the contests online.

Dover is scheduled to host St. Andrews in the boys’ state semifinals at while Cape Henlopen is hosting Sanford in the girls’ semis.

The semifinal games were originally moved from the Carpenter Center because the University of Delaware would not permit fans to attend games.

But the situation has changed greatly since then with many colleges closing and the NBA suspending play to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.