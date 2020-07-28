Berry takes early lead in Delaware Open

MILLSBORO — Clearly, it was going to be a hot day on the golf course for Monday’s first round of the Delaware Open.
But some golfers were a little hotter than others.
Brandon Berry fired a six-under-par 66 and nine players finished under par as the 55th annual DSGA Delaware Open got underway at The Peninsula.
With the 54-hole tournament concluding today with two rounds, there’s lots of contenders still left in a field that started out with 138 players, including 10 past champions.
After Berry, Michael Chanaud, Ryan Rucinski and Blake Hinckley are all two shots back with four-under par 68s.
A total of 33 players made the cut at three-over par 75 or lower. The final group tees off its first round at 10:44 a.m. today.
The 21-year-old Berry, from McLean, Va., plays at Loyola, Md. University.
He had some ups and downs on Monday, carding three bogeys — including a double-bogey six on the par-four eighth hole. But Berry countered those miscues with 10 birdies on the remaining 15 holes.
Those 10 birdies were four more than anybody else in the field.
The three players tied for second — who are all professionals — all finished with six birdies.
The 26-year-old Chanaud, who played collegiately at Towson, also had to overcome a double bogey before playing the back nine at three-under par.
As for former Wilmington University player Rucinski, the 23-year-old had an eventful seven-hole stretch in which three straight birdies were followed by back-to-back bogeys and then another pair of birdies. He then settled down by carding eight pars on the back nine.
Hinckley, a 23-year-old from Wilmington Country Club, put up three birdies and a bogey on both the front and back nines.
Walter Egloff, who won the Open in 2017, is tied for fifth place after shooting an opening-round 69. Mike Tobiason, Jr. is also at 69 after playing the final four holes at four-under par.
Caesar Rodney High grad Jay Whitby, the 2013 champion, is tied for eighth with a 71.
With seven players finishing with even-par 72s, 17 players are within six shots of the lead.
The professional purse for the event is estimated at $13,000. The players in the starting field represented 29 different clubs.
Delaware Open
MILLSBORO — The scores after Monday’s first round of the 55th annual DSGA Delaware Open, played at The Peninsula, par 72:
1-Brandon Berry, Play Golf Delaware 66
T2-Michael Chanaud (p), Bear Trap Dunes 68
T2-Ryan Rucinski (p), Fieldstone 68
T2-Blake Hinckley (p), Wilmington 68
T5-Walter Egloff, Play Golf Delaware 69
T5-Mike Tobiason Jr. (p), Deerfield 69
7-Jake Shuman (p), DuPont 70
T8-Jay Whitby, Rehoboth Beach 71
T8-Aidan McDermott, Bear Trap Dunes 71
T8-Evan Barbin, Chesapeake Bay 71
T11-Douglass Ergood, Play Golf Delaware 72
T11-Matthew Malits, Argyle 72
T11-Chris Krueger (p), Kings Creek 72
T11-William Howard, West Chester 72
T11-Bob Bechtold, Fieldstone 72
T11-Roy Anderson, Kennett Square 72
T11-Brendon Post (p) 72
T18-Jack Bonifant, Play Golf Delaware 73
T18-Matt Homer, Wilmington 73
T18-Matt Chalupa, Delcastle 73
T18-Michael Rushin (p), Bear Trap Dunes 73
T18-Bob Lennon (p), Wilmington 73
T18-Zac Oakley (p), DSGA Tournament 73
T24-Matthew Finger, DuPont 74
T24-Christopher White, Play Golf Delaware 74
T24-Chris Osberg (p), The Rookery 74
T24-Brian Rashley (p), Bear Trap Dunes 74
T24-Anthony Ciconte, Wilmington 74
T24-Mark Wachter, DuPont 74
T24-Dave McNabb (p) 74
T31-Ryan Diehl (p) 75
T31-Henry Angier, Propsect Bay 75
T31-Jimmy Taylor, Play Golf Delaware 75
T31-Chris Wisler (p), DSGA Tournament 75
T31-Michael Butzgy, Play Golf Delaware 75
T31-Danny Parker, Glen Riddle 75
T31-Tommy Ellison (p), Ed Oliver 75
T31-Anthony Apostolico, Hartfield 75
T31-Peter Barron, Play Golf Delaware 75
MISSED CUT
Matthew Barnes, Play Golf Delaware 76
Andrew Hess, Odessa National 76
Rij Patel, Play Golf Delaware 76
Aaron Tobin, Play Golf Delaware 76
Jeffrey Homer, Wilmington 76
Carlo Pizzano, University of Maryland 76
Ed Brown, Rehoboth Beach 76
Brandon Laigle (p), Peninsula 76
Jake Maddaloni, Play Golf Delaware 76
Lane Dillon, Bear Trap Dunes 77
Michael Caldwell (p), DuPont 77
Will Scarborough (p), The Peninsula 77
Jeffrey Allen, Wild Quail 77
Dicky Smith, Glen Riddle 77
Mike Barillo, Play Golf Delaware 78
Matthew Perry, Ocean City 78
Nikita Romanov, Play Golf Delaware 78
Rand Mendez, Fieldstone 78
Greg Wolfe, St Anne’s 78
Phillip Fenstermaker, Ocean City 78
Shea Murphy, Play Golf Delaware 78
Paul Hess, Hartefeld National 78
Chris Gray (p), Rehoboth Beach 78
Brian Fedish (p), Plantation Lakes 79
Ian Madinger (p), Plantation Lakes 79
William Kim, Play Golf Delaware 79
Ryan Dick, Play Golf Delaware 79
Andrew Barbin Jr (p), Chesapeake Bay 79
Scott Cahayla, DuPont 79
David West, Play Golf Delaware 79
Brooks Massey (p), Heritage Shores 79
Geoff Howard, Play Golf Delaware 79
Danny Dougherty, DuPont 79
Jeff Medlar, Chesapeake Bay 79
Kyle Dalton (p), Ed Oliver 80
Bryce Young (p), Bayside 80
Ryan Barba (p), Hartefeld 80
Tanner Leonard, Bear Trap Dunes 80
Josh Covey, Heritage Shores 80
Eric Willey (p), Kings Creek 80
Kaden Kinard, White Clay 80
Jordan Meltzer (p) 80
Joe Morganti, Llanerch 80
Brian Garnsey, Wild Quail 81
Andrew Hewitt, Cripple Creek 81
Peter McCaffrey (p), Heritage Shores 81
Jesse Williams (p), The Peninsula 81
Mike McGuiness, Rehoboth Beach 81
Brian Bryson (p), DuPont 82
Michael Polise, The Peninsula 82
Eric Mason (p), Bear Trap Dunes 82
Braden Shattuck (p), Bidermann 82
James Hamner (p), Bidermann 82
Jack Sterbenz, Play Golf Delaware 82
Matthew Kinsey, Ocean City 83
Kyle Strassle, The Rookery 83
Greyson Rossi (p), The Peninsula 83
Nathan Potts, Newark 83
John Chanaud, Bear Trap Dunes 83
Joe Spitaleri, Ed Oliver 84
Matt Kristick, Glen Riddle 84
Seth Ricketts, Play Golf Delaware 84
Kevin Shaw (p) 84
Mack F Lenoir, Odessa National 84
Fran Migliocco, DuPont 84
Michael Barrow, Newark 85
Stephen Barry, Play Golf Delaware 85
Juan Johnson, Plantation Lakes Golf 85
Eric Shenyo, White Clay Creek 85
Colby Hook, Cripple Creek 86
Liam Murphy, Dupont 86
Hugh Leahy, Play Golf Delaware 86
Ray Griffin, Ocean City 87
Malcolm Marshall, Rehoboth Beach 87
Alex Ruxer (p), Wilmington 87
Chad Otwell, Heritage Shores 87
Jeff Schott, Rock Manor 87
George Horner (p), Back Creek 88
Charley Ward, Play Golf Delaware 88
Wesley Hood, Play Golf Delaware 88
Joseph O’Malley, West Chester 88
Nicholas Juanillo, White Clay Creek 88
Mike Larson, DelCastle 88
Frank Markiewicz, Links at St. Annes 88
Daniel Greiss (p), Wilmington 89
Zach Bruecks, Delcastle 89
Jack Reid, Little Mill 89
Steven Harvey, Rehoboth Beach 90
Tommy Burke, Wilmington 93
Hunter Rempe, Plantation Lakes 93
Steve Morgan, Cripple Creek 93
Sean Gradomski (p), Bayside Resort 94
Chris Lowe, Heritage Shores 94
Mike Hodges (p), The Peninsula 95
Jack Strame, West Chester 95
Anshuman Razdan, White Clay Creek 100
WD-Casey Lyons, Play Golf Delaware +2