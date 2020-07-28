Berry takes early lead in Delaware Open

MILLSBORO — Clearly, it was going to be a hot day on the golf course for Monday’s first round of the Delaware Open.

But some golfers were a little hotter than others.

Brandon Berry

Brandon Berry fired a six-under-par 66 and nine players finished under par as the 55th annual DSGA Delaware Open got underway at The Peninsula.

With the 54-hole tournament concluding today with two rounds, there’s lots of contenders still left in a field that started out with 138 players, including 10 past champions.

After Berry, Michael Chanaud, Ryan Rucinski and Blake Hinckley are all two shots back with four-under par 68s.

A total of 33 players made the cut at three-over par 75 or lower. The final group tees off its first round at 10:44 a.m. today.

The 21-year-old Berry, from McLean, Va., plays at Loyola, Md. University.

He had some ups and downs on Monday, carding three bogeys — including a double-bogey six on the par-four eighth hole. But Berry countered those miscues with 10 birdies on the remaining 15 holes.

Those 10 birdies were four more than anybody else in the field.

The three players tied for second — who are all professionals — all finished with six birdies.

The 26-year-old Chanaud, who played collegiately at Towson, also had to overcome a double bogey before playing the back nine at three-under par.

As for former Wilmington University player Rucinski, the 23-year-old had an eventful seven-hole stretch in which three straight birdies were followed by back-to-back bogeys and then another pair of birdies. He then settled down by carding eight pars on the back nine.

Hinckley, a 23-year-old from Wilmington Country Club, put up three birdies and a bogey on both the front and back nines.

Walter Egloff, who won the Open in 2017, is tied for fifth place after shooting an opening-round 69. Mike Tobiason, Jr. is also at 69 after playing the final four holes at four-under par.

Caesar Rodney High grad Jay Whitby, the 2013 champion, is tied for eighth with a 71.

With seven players finishing with even-par 72s, 17 players are within six shots of the lead.

The professional purse for the event is estimated at $13,000. The players in the starting field represented 29 different clubs.

Delaware Open

MILLSBORO — The scores after Monday’s first round of the 55th annual DSGA Delaware Open, played at The Peninsula, par 72:

1-Brandon Berry, Play Golf Delaware 66

T2-Michael Chanaud (p), Bear Trap Dunes 68

T2-Ryan Rucinski (p), Fieldstone 68

T2-Blake Hinckley (p), Wilmington 68

T5-Walter Egloff, Play Golf Delaware 69

T5-Mike Tobiason Jr. (p), Deerfield 69

7-Jake Shuman (p), DuPont 70

T8-Jay Whitby, Rehoboth Beach 71

T8-Aidan McDermott, Bear Trap Dunes 71

T8-Evan Barbin, Chesapeake Bay 71

T11-Douglass Ergood, Play Golf Delaware 72

T11-Matthew Malits, Argyle 72

T11-Chris Krueger (p), Kings Creek 72

T11-William Howard, West Chester 72

T11-Bob Bechtold, Fieldstone 72

T11-Roy Anderson, Kennett Square 72

T11-Brendon Post (p) 72

T18-Jack Bonifant, Play Golf Delaware 73

T18-Matt Homer, Wilmington 73

T18-Matt Chalupa, Delcastle 73

T18-Michael Rushin (p), Bear Trap Dunes 73

T18-Bob Lennon (p), Wilmington 73

T18-Zac Oakley (p), DSGA Tournament 73

T24-Matthew Finger, DuPont 74

T24-Christopher White, Play Golf Delaware 74

T24-Chris Osberg (p), The Rookery 74

T24-Brian Rashley (p), Bear Trap Dunes 74

T24-Anthony Ciconte, Wilmington 74

T24-Mark Wachter, DuPont 74

T24-Dave McNabb (p) 74

T31-Ryan Diehl (p) 75

T31-Henry Angier, Propsect Bay 75

T31-Jimmy Taylor, Play Golf Delaware 75

T31-Chris Wisler (p), DSGA Tournament 75

T31-Michael Butzgy, Play Golf Delaware 75

T31-Danny Parker, Glen Riddle 75

T31-Tommy Ellison (p), Ed Oliver 75

T31-Anthony Apostolico, Hartfield 75

T31-Peter Barron, Play Golf Delaware 75

MISSED CUT

Matthew Barnes, Play Golf Delaware 76

Andrew Hess, Odessa National 76

Rij Patel, Play Golf Delaware 76

Aaron Tobin, Play Golf Delaware 76

Jeffrey Homer, Wilmington 76

Carlo Pizzano, University of Maryland 76

Ed Brown, Rehoboth Beach 76

Brandon Laigle (p), Peninsula 76

Jake Maddaloni, Play Golf Delaware 76

Lane Dillon, Bear Trap Dunes 77

Michael Caldwell (p), DuPont 77

Will Scarborough (p), The Peninsula 77

Jeffrey Allen, Wild Quail 77

Dicky Smith, Glen Riddle 77

Mike Barillo, Play Golf Delaware 78

Matthew Perry, Ocean City 78

Nikita Romanov, Play Golf Delaware 78

Rand Mendez, Fieldstone 78

Greg Wolfe, St Anne’s 78

Phillip Fenstermaker, Ocean City 78

Shea Murphy, Play Golf Delaware 78

Paul Hess, Hartefeld National 78

Chris Gray (p), Rehoboth Beach 78

Brian Fedish (p), Plantation Lakes 79

Ian Madinger (p), Plantation Lakes 79

William Kim, Play Golf Delaware 79

Ryan Dick, Play Golf Delaware 79

Andrew Barbin Jr (p), Chesapeake Bay 79

Scott Cahayla, DuPont 79

David West, Play Golf Delaware 79

Brooks Massey (p), Heritage Shores 79

Geoff Howard, Play Golf Delaware 79

Danny Dougherty, DuPont 79

Jeff Medlar, Chesapeake Bay 79

Kyle Dalton (p), Ed Oliver 80

Bryce Young (p), Bayside 80

Ryan Barba (p), Hartefeld 80

Tanner Leonard, Bear Trap Dunes 80

Josh Covey, Heritage Shores 80

Eric Willey (p), Kings Creek 80

Kaden Kinard, White Clay 80

Jordan Meltzer (p) 80

Joe Morganti, Llanerch 80

Brian Garnsey, Wild Quail 81

Andrew Hewitt, Cripple Creek 81

Peter McCaffrey (p), Heritage Shores 81

Jesse Williams (p), The Peninsula 81

Mike McGuiness, Rehoboth Beach 81

Brian Bryson (p), DuPont 82

Michael Polise, The Peninsula 82

Eric Mason (p), Bear Trap Dunes 82

Braden Shattuck (p), Bidermann 82

James Hamner (p), Bidermann 82

Jack Sterbenz, Play Golf Delaware 82

Matthew Kinsey, Ocean City 83

Kyle Strassle, The Rookery 83

Greyson Rossi (p), The Peninsula 83

Nathan Potts, Newark 83

John Chanaud, Bear Trap Dunes 83

Joe Spitaleri, Ed Oliver 84

Matt Kristick, Glen Riddle 84

Seth Ricketts, Play Golf Delaware 84

Kevin Shaw (p) 84

Mack F Lenoir, Odessa National 84

Fran Migliocco, DuPont 84

Michael Barrow, Newark 85

Stephen Barry, Play Golf Delaware 85

Juan Johnson, Plantation Lakes Golf 85

Eric Shenyo, White Clay Creek 85

Colby Hook, Cripple Creek 86

Liam Murphy, Dupont 86

Hugh Leahy, Play Golf Delaware 86

Ray Griffin, Ocean City 87

Malcolm Marshall, Rehoboth Beach 87

Alex Ruxer (p), Wilmington 87

Chad Otwell, Heritage Shores 87

Jeff Schott, Rock Manor 87

George Horner (p), Back Creek 88

Charley Ward, Play Golf Delaware 88

Wesley Hood, Play Golf Delaware 88

Joseph O’Malley, West Chester 88

Nicholas Juanillo, White Clay Creek 88

Mike Larson, DelCastle 88

Frank Markiewicz, Links at St. Annes 88

Daniel Greiss (p), Wilmington 89

Zach Bruecks, Delcastle 89

Jack Reid, Little Mill 89

Steven Harvey, Rehoboth Beach 90

Tommy Burke, Wilmington 93

Hunter Rempe, Plantation Lakes 93

Steve Morgan, Cripple Creek 93

Sean Gradomski (p), Bayside Resort 94

Chris Lowe, Heritage Shores 94

Mike Hodges (p), The Peninsula 95

Jack Strame, West Chester 95

Anshuman Razdan, White Clay Creek 100

WD-Casey Lyons, Play Golf Delaware +2