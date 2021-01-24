Blue Hen men finish strong, defeat UNCW 67-62

Delaware center Dylan Painter collected 15 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth-straight double-double on Sunday. UNCW sports information photo

Delaware had lost two games in a row largely because it didn’t get the job done at the end.

But, on Sunday, the Blue Hens won by dominating the final minute.

Delaware netted the final six points of the contest to pull out a 67-62 victory over UNCW in CAA men’s basketball at Trask Coliseum.

The Hens (3-4 CAA, 5-7 overall) trailed by as many as 11 in the second half but came back from North Carolina with a split of the two games with the Seahawks (1-3 CAA, 7-6 overall), It was also Delaware’s first road win of the season.

Senior guard Ryan Allen (season-high 25 points) leaned in and sank a tough jumper with 15.7 second left to put Delaware up 65-62. Allen missed the ensuing foul shot but teammate Johnny McCoy grabbed the rebound.

Allen was fouled and hit the two free throws to account for the final score.

“I’m really proud of our group,” said Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby. “We dug in and did some tough stuff those last couple minutes on the defensive end. This is a team that scores 79 points a game.

“When we went down 11, we talked about just staying together and chipping away at it. We got some huge stops defensively against some talented offensive guys. It was a heck of a win for us.

“Boy, did we need that,” he added. “It’s hard to win on the road. It’s great for this group to be able to get one.”

Senior center Dylan Painter (15 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks) also came up big. He muscled his way against several UNCW defenders for a basket that put the Hens ahead, 63-62 with 1:16 remaining.

Painter, who has registered five straight double-doubles, then blocked a shot with 41 seconds left.

UNCW led 52-41 with 11:44 remaining before Delaware answered with an 18-6 run to take a 59-58 advantage on an Allen jumper with 5:04 left. The two teams went back and forth from there.

Allen moved into ninth place on the UD career scoring list.

“I’m really proud of Ryan Allen,” said Ingelsby. “He’s got a lot on his shoulders. He’s playing a lot of minutes. … He got rolling and we were just getting the ball in his hands. He was making tough shots. He was fabulous.”

WOMEN, Delaware 79, UNCW 67: The Blue Hens picked up their eighth straight win and fourth straight sweep of a CAA series.

Junior guard Jasmine Dickey led the way again for Delaware (8-0 CAA, 11-1 overall) with a game-high 26 points, knocking down 11 of her 12 free throw attempts. Dickey has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games and has notched at least 20 points in nine games this year.

She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

Junior guard Jewel Smalls sank four of her eight three-point attempts and tied her season high of 16 points.

Junior forward Ty Battle recorded her CAA-leading ninth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Dickey’s four double-doubles rank second in the conference.

The Hens led 39-26 lead at halftime held a double-digit lead for the entire the second half.