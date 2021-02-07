Blue Hen women sweep Northeastern

NEWARK — The Delaware women’s basketball team collected its fifth sweep of a Colonial Athletic Association series this season, beating Northeastern 65-59 Sunday afternoon at the Bob Carpenter Center.

The Blue Hens (11-1 CAA, 14-2 overall) beat the Huskies (2-8 CAA, 3-10 overall) for the fourth time this season, the first time in program history Delaware has played the same opponent four times in the same year.

The Hens held a 44-37 lead after three quarters, but the Huskies opened the final period on a 17-10 run to take a 54-52 lead with 4:08 remaining. On the first possession out of the media timeout, freshman guard Tyi Skinner drained a three-pointer that sparked a 13-0 run, which clinched the game for Delaware.

Junior point guard Paris McBride (8 points, 4 assists, no turnovers) scored six straight points during that run, including a big three from the corner that pushed the lead to 61-54 with 2:10 left.

Junior forward Ty Battle led the Hens with her CAA-leading 10th double-double of the season, notching 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Battle had an efficient afternoon, knocking down seven out of 11 field goals and all four of her free throw attempts in addition to four assists and two steals.

Junior guard Jasmine Dickey recorded her fifth double-double of the season, pouring in 17 points, grabbing 10 boards and collecting four steals.

Delaware dominated the boards, out-rebounding Northeastern 40-25, including 20 offensive rebounds that turned into 24 second-chance points.

Delaware returns to action next weekend with a home-and-home series against rival Drexel. The Hens host the Dragons at the Carpenter Center on Friday at 6 p.m. before traveling to Philadelphia for the second leg at 1 p.m. on Sunday.