Blue Hens add eight football recruits

NEWARK — The Delaware football program has added eight high school recruits to its roster today.



Today is the early signing day for high school seniors.



The Blue Hens signing class is evenly split with four defensive and four offensive players on the list.



Delaware’s signees:



TE-Matt Carlino (6-5, 230, Ardmore, Pa., The Haverford School)

Three-year starter and team captain as a senior

Versatile player, used in both the rushing and passing game

Played an abbreviated senior season due to covid-19

Caught 13 passes for 126 yards as a tight end

Also a member of the basketball team

Uncle Brad Scioli played football at Penn State and for the Indianapolis Colts



S-Ty Davis (6-3, 190, Mount Laurel, N.J., Lenape)

A second-team All-State selection at defensive back and first team All-South Jersey performer

Helped Lenape reach the No.1 public school ranking in New Jersey

Three-year starter, playing both defensive back and wide receiver as a senior

Compiled seven interceptions, five forced fumbles and five defensive touchdowns in his career

Had 330 receiving yards and four scores on offense

Also played second base on the baseball team

Honor Roll Student



WR-Rakim Lamarre (6-2, 210, Woodbridge, Va., Potomac)

A two-year varsity starter at wide receiver

Two-time team captain

Selected to first team All-District at wide receiver

Named second team All-Region



DL-Pete Melle (6-2, 260, Dallas, Texas, Dallas Jesuit College Prep)

A second-team All-District 6A performer in 2019, reaching the 6A Regional finals in Texas

Has 50 tackles in the 2020 regular season, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Recorded 61 tackles as a junior with eight tackles for loss and an interception returned for a touchdown

A two-year varsity starter on the defensive line and a team captain as a senior

Also competes on the rugby team

Honor Roll student



QB-Ryan O’Connor (6-3, 190, Easton, Md. / Easton)

A three-year varsity starter at Easton High School

The School’s all-time career touchdown passes record holder with 52 (and counting)

A two-time all-conference performer and earned all-state honors as a junior

Has thrown for over 4,000 career passing yards and rushed for over 300 with 60 career touchdowns

A two-time team captain

Also plays short stop on the baseball team and is a wing on the basketball team

Led a mission trip to North Carolina in 2019

Member of National Honor Society and elected Student Government President



DB-Steven Rose Jr. (5-11, 195, Reading, Pa., Malvern Prep)

A two-year starter at Malvern prep at safety and running back

Served as team captain during the 2020 season

Selected to the 2019 All-Area and All-Conference teams

Compiled 65 tackles and rushed for 900 yards with 10 touchdowns in 2018

An All-Academic team honoree

Honor Roll Student

Father played football at Delaware State from 1986-1990



DB-Shane Thrift (6-0, 165, Pittsburgh, Pa., Gateway)

A two-year starter at corner back and wide receiver at Gateway Senior High School after a pair of seasons at Seton La Salle High School

A four-year selection to the all-conference team

Helped Gateway to a 9-3 record and a WPIAL Championship as a junior



OL-Noah Williams (6-6, 300, Warrenton, Va., St. Frances Academy)

A starter at right tackle his senior season at St. Frances Academy

Previously, three-year starter across the offensive and defensive lines at Kettle Run High School

Helped his team to a 10-2 record and postseason appearance as a sophomore

Also played three seasons of basketball

Honor Roll Student