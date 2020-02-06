Blue Hens add four offensive lineman on signing day

NEWARK — The Delaware football team targeted a very specific need with its four remaining scholarships on Wednesday.

Coach Danny Rocco announced the signing of four offensive linemen on the second national signing day for high school recruits.

The four signees join the 11 recruits that the Blue Hens signed in December. It also includes graduate transfer Ben Trent of Virgina.

OL-Ben Trent (6-5, 305), Forest, Va.: Graduate transfer from Virginia, who played in 13 games over four seasons, primarily on special teams. … Coming out of high school, Trent was an all-district and all-conference honoree, who tallied 28 pancake blocks during his senior season.

OL-Lance Schwartz (6-3, 285), Glen Mills, Pa.: Played football and lacrosse at Garnett Valley. … On the gridiron, he earned first-team All-Delco, All-Central and All-Southeastern PA as a senior.

OL-Brock Gingrich (6-3, 285), Denver, Pa.: Gingrich earned first-team Penn Live All-Star accolades after helping lead Cocalico to the District 3 Class 5A Championship game. … He also earned first-team PA Writers Class 5A All-State honors during his final season.

OL-Braden Clark (6-4, 295), Hampstead, Md.: Comes from a family that includes two uncles that played at Northwestern and Notre Dame … Clark is a late riser who earned first-team MIAA All-Conference and first-team All-County accolades as a senior.