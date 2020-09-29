Brengle falls in French Open

PARIS — Madison Brengle got off to a good start in her French Open match on Tuesday.



The 30-year-old from Dover won two of the first games against higher-ranked Jelena Ostapenko.



But Ostapenko took control after that, winning 11 of the final 12 games to capture the first-round match, 6-2, 6-1, at Roland-Garros.



A 23-year-old from Latvia, Ostapenko is currently ranked No. 43 in the world. She won the French Open in 2017.



Brengle, who was coming off a third-round run in the U.S. Open, is ranked No. 78. She’s made it past the first round only once in seven all-time appearances in the French Open.



In Tuesday’s match, Ostapenko won seven of nine break points while Brengle took just two of 17. Ostapenko made 37 unforced errors with eight double faults while Brengle recorded only 15 unforced errors.



Also, Ostapenko hit 46 winners to just six for Brengle.



Brengle did win the first game of the second set. Ostapenko, though, answered by winning the final six games, breaking Brengle’s serve three times.