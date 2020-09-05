Brengle falls to Rogers in U.S. Open 3rd round

Dover’s Madison Brengle was playing in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday night for the first time since 2015. USTA photos/Andrew Ong

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Madison Brengle and Shelby Rogers are good friends.

So Rogers, as much as anybody, knew that the Dover native wasn’t going to give up in their match on Friday evening.

But Rogers was even more persistent, downing Brengle, 6-2, 6-4, in the third round of the U.S. Open at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Instead of Brengle, it is the 93rd-ranked Rogers who advances to next week’s Round of 16 in the women’s singles draw.

The 30-year-old Brengle, who is ranked No. 84 in the world, was trying to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for just the second time in her career.

“She’s been playing really great all week,” Rogers said about Brengle. “She’s never going to give up. I had three match points there on her serve and she just upped her level. That’s what she can do sometimes.

“It’s never easy playing someone that you know very well, are friends with and you’re talking before the match,” she added. “I knew I had to bring my ‘A’ game tonight.”

Brengle battled in the second set, winning two games in a row to take a 3-2 lead midway through.

Then, with Rogers leading 5-3 and holding a 40-0 advantage in the ninth game, Brengle fought off three match points before eventually winning five straight points to take the game.

Finally, though, with the next game tied 30-30, Rogers won the last two points to win the match. After a long volley, Brengle hit a backhand shot long for the final point.

The 27-year-old Rogers broke Brengle’s serve five times with Brengle breaking hers only twice. Rogers also committed just 22 unforced errors — a rather low total for a Brengle opponent.

Rogers added five aces and 26 winners. Brengle collected 16 unforced errors, seven winners and no aces.

Rogers out-scored Brengle, 61 points to 45.

Madison Brengle hadn’t lost a set in winning her first two matches this week in New York.

Coming into the match, Brengle hadn’t even lost a set in her first two matches this week. That included a victory over the No. 19 seeded Dayna Yastremska on Wednesday.

On Friday, Brengle started out like it might be her night again when she won the first two games. Rogers, though, reeled off six games in a row to take the set and assert herself in the match.

This was only the fourth time the two players have squared off in a series that is now tied, 2-2.

Rogers said she was happy for Brengle, who hadn’t won a U.S. Open match since 2015 before taking two this week. Brengle was trying to get to the fourth round of a Grand Slam event for the first time since the 2015 Australian Open.

“I definitely have a lot of respect for her,” said Rogers. “She had a great week. It was nice to see.”