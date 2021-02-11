Brengle ousted by Brady in second round of Australian Open

For the second straight match, Madison Brengle didn’t spend much time on the court Wednesday night.



This time, though, that wasn’t good news for the 30-year-old from Dover.



Fellow American Jennifer Brady made quick work of their second-round Australian Open match, ousting Brengle, 6-1, 6-2, from the Grand Slam tournament.



The match lasted only 52 minutes.



On Monday night, Brengle took care of Arina Rodionova, 6-1, 6-2, in a match that took just an hour and two minutes.



The 25-year-old Brady, who is currently ranked No. 22 in the world, won the first five games — twice breaking Brengle’s serve — before finally losing a game.



The 85th-ranked Brengle was able to dig in during the second set and win two out of three games at one point to close within 3-2. But Brady reeled off the final three games to advance to the third round.



Brady hit 29 winners to just six for Brengle. And while Brady committed 23 unforced errors, Brengle committed 17 herself.



Brady won a total of 56 points compared to 32 for Brengle.



In Brengle’s nine appearances at the Australian Open, this was the fourth time she advanced past the opening round.



The two players had met only once before with Brady winning at Indian Wells in 2019. Brady is a native of Harrisburg, Pa.