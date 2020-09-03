Brengle topples No. 19 Yastremska at U.S.Open

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — By the numbers, Madison Brengle was the underdog on Wednesday night.

Her opponent, Dayana Yastremska, is 10 years younger and ranked 59 spots higher in the world.

Madison Brengle

The Dover native added another upset win to her career resume, toppling the 19th-seeded Yastremska, 6-2, 6-3, in the second round of the U.S. Open.

It’s the first time the 30-year-old Brengle — ranked 84th in the world — has made the third round of the U.S. Open. She’s now reached at least the third round of five Grand Slam events in her career.

The victory sends Brengle into a Friday matchup with fellow American Shelby Rogers, who is ranked No. 93. Rogers knocked off the No. 11 seed in her second-round match.

In Wednesday’s win, Brengle does what she often does, forcing her opponent into lots of mistakes while making relatively few herself. Yastremska, who is ranked No. 25 in the world, made 43 unforced errors compared to only 15 for Brengle.

“I came out with a pretty good game plan and I feel like I was able to execute start to finish,” said Brengle. “I mean she (Yastremska) is going to come up with some great shots. I felt like I just had to stick with it.

“I feel like I did what I set out to do today. I felt really good.”

Wednesday’s match was the first career meeting between Brengle and Yastremska. Several times, Brengle was able to keep returning some tough shots until Yastremska made a mistake.

Brengle hit only eight winners with Yastremska hitting 19. But Brengle out-scored her, 67-46, for the match.

“If I’m moving well, that’s a huge part of my game,” said Brengle. “And if I can anticipate and get a first step, I feel like I look faster than I am. If I’m moving in the right direction, it gives me a little extra.”

Brengle needed 34 minutes to win the first set, 6-2. Leading 4-2, she fought through three break points to go up 5-2.

The second set went back and forth with Brengle eventually building a 4-3 advantage. Brengle then broke Yastremska’s serve for the sixth time before holding serve in the final game to post her 15th all-time Grand Slam win.

Brengle pumped her first in celebration after the final point of the match, which lasted an hour and 15 minutes.

The U.S. Open is being played without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday’s match was slated to be played at Louis Armstrong Stadium but was moved to Court 17 because the preceding men’s match went long.

While playing in a Grand Slam tourney is a big deal, Brengle said it always means a little more coming to New York.

“Playing at your home Slam is always special,” she said. “When I get to step out on the court here I feel very lucky. I’ve been watching this since I grew up.

“I actually think I came to the very first Arthur Ashe kids’ day as a child. It’s special to be here. And the bubble kind of suits me. It’s kind of an introvert’s dream. I don’t mind.”