Bunting posts win at Delmar

DELMAR — H.J. Bunting put the famed No. 85 in victory lane on Saturday night at Delaware International Speedway.

Bunting led wire to wire to capture the 25-lap Big Block Modified feature event.

It was an emotional win with the passing of long-time Delaware racing supporter and car owner, Jake Marine, during the off-season.

At the drop of the green flag, the Watson brothers pounced on Bunting, with Joseph to the bottom and Jordan to the top. It was Bunting who set a blistering pace, driving the fast-paced cushion on the half-mile.

By halfway, Bunting, Jordan Watson, and Joseph Watson had spaced out over Ryan Riddle and Matt Hawkins.

The battle was for fifth place with five laps remaining, as Brandon Watkins, Hawkins, and Wright were battling to etch their name in the top five.

With two laps remaining, Bunting hit lapped traffic, allowing Jordan Watson to close the gap in a hurry. But the distraction was not enough for Watson, as Bunting captured his first win of the 2020 season.

Jordan Watson, Joseph Watson, Riddle, and Watkins rounded out the top five.

Amanda Robinson captured the $2,500-to-win Delmarva Super Late Model Series event, in smoking fashion — literally. She crossed the start-finish line billowing smoke.

Robinson had tough company from the start of the race with challenges from her husband, Ross Robinson, Donald Lingo Jr., and Mark Pettyjohn.

Misfortune happened for Ross Robinson’s strong efforts as he slowed with mechanical failure on lap eight.

On lap 10, Pettyjohn got under Amanda Robinson on the restart to challenge for the lead, but was unable to complete the pass.

Amanda Robinson continued to set a scorching pace and navigated lapped traffic. But her car began spewing heavy smoke with seven laps remaining in the event.

Amanda Robinson took the checkered with Lingo Jr. passing Pettyjohn on the last lap for second, followed by Kevin Scott Jr. and Roy Deese Jr.

Adam White went three for three in the AC Delco Crate Modified event, edging out Greg Humlhanz at the checkered flag. Michael White, Trent Willey, and James Hill completed the top five.

Zac Weller led all 15-laps of the RUSH Late Model event, holding off previous track champion, Joey Warren, Sparky White, Kerry King, Jr., and Derek Magee. Matt Hill recovered to an eighth-place finish after being penalized for jumping the start while running third.

Ray Gulliver continued his successful season, dueling with Tim White to win the Modified Lite feature event over Jason Musser, Nick Nash, and Jacob King.

Jerry Hill was victorious in the Delaware Super Trucks over Ryan Efford, Kirk Miles, Dale Elliott, and Shane Clogg.

Local auto racing

Delaware International

Results

Delaware Dirt Modifieds: HJ BUNTING, Jordan Watson, Joseph Watson, Ryan Riddle, Brandon Watkins, Carson Wright, Matt Hawkins, Clay Tatman, Kyle Fuller, Kevin Sockriter, Robert Dutton, David Shirk, Jordn Justice, Wesley Smith, Trent VanVorst, Howard O’Neal, Jamie Mills, Kevin Gardner, DNS: Matt Smith, Dale Hawkins.

Super Late Models: AMANDA ROBINSON, Donald Lingo, Jr., Mark Pettyjohn, Kevin Scott, Jr., Roy Deese, Jr., Kerry King, Trevor Collins, Rob Schirmer, Mike Wharton, Rob Massey, Todd Miller, Ross Robinson, Robert Blann, David Dill, Jr.

AC Delco Crate Modifieds: ADAM WHITE, Greg Humlhanz, Michael White, Trent Willey, James Hill, Dwayne Crockett, Sean Metz, David Jenkins, John Stevenson, Robbie Riley, Greg Reed, Greg Nailor, Jr., Jeff Marker, Ted Reynolds, Justin Eason, Paul Griffin, Robert Messick, Freddy Massey, Bryan Brobst.

Modified Lites: RAY GULLIVER, Tim White, Jason Musser, Nick Nash, Jacob King, Kenny Ayres, Kirk Miles, James Wood, Logan Price, Kirk Miles, Jr., Rick Wheatley, Caleb Sturgis, Danny Smack, Jake Nelson.

RUSH Crate Model: ZAC WELLER, Joe Warren, Sparky White, Kerry King, Jr., Derek Magee, Billy Thompson, Charles Schawver, Matt Hill, Brandon Sturgis, Jason Dean, Joe Pete, Rick Whaley, Ben Scott, Jerry Barker, Robert Smith, David Smith, Dennis Elzey, DNS: Geoff Carey.

Delaware Super Trucks: JERRY HILL, Ryan Effold, Kirk Miles, Dale Elliott, Shane Clogg, Clay Vincent, Matthew Smith, Corey Sapp, Kirk Miles, Jr., J.R. Bergman, Mark Townsend, Billy Lockwood, Trent Marine, Bill Dean, Michelle Jackson, Dick Beauchamp.