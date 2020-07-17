CAA, Blue Hens won’t be playing football this fall

NEWARK – The CAA made it official this afternoon, suspending conference competition in football.

The Colonial Athletic Association, which includes the University of Delaware, becomes the fourth NCAA Division I FCS league to cancel its fall football season. It joins a list of coneferences which also includes the Ivy League, Patriot League and MEAC .



Those leagues canceled their seasons because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



A press release issued by the CAA did say it “expressed a strong commitment to exploring the possibility of conducting a football season during the Spring of 2021, and will continue to analyze this scenario as more information becomes available and conditions continue to evolve.”



The Colonial also gave schools the option of trying to put an independent schedule for this fall. Delaware, though, said it would focus on trying to have a spring season.

The Blue Hens have played football every year since 1946.

Even though the CAA’s cancellation is for football only, Delaware is suspending competition in all fall sports. UD said it will honor the scholarships of any athlete who doesn’t want to participate because of the pandemic.

“These are certainly unprecedented and challenging times and this decision was an incredibly difficult one to make,” UD athletic director Chrissi Rawak said in a statement. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and entire community has always been, and will continue to be our top priority. We know how hard our student-athletes, coaches and staff work to compete for this great university.

“We also know that we have so many loyal supporters that bleed Blue and Gold, however, to mitigate risk and compete in a safe and healthy environment, ultimately this was a decision that needed to be made. We will do everything we can to give our student-athletes and coaches an opportunity to compete for the University of Delaware as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

“I commend the Board of Directors for their forward thinking and open-mindedness when dealing with the uncertain and complex moment that we find ourselves in,” said CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio. “Each of our institutions is making the best decisions for its campus community, based on a totality of the circumstances analysis.”



For the 2020-21 academic year, schools will have the ability to manage practice activities for its football student-athletes in a manner that best meets institutional, federal, state and local guidelines, as well as NCAA rules.

