CAA expected to call off football season

NEWARK – Delaware’s dreams of playing a football season this fall have apparently come to an end.



Several media outlets are reporting that the Colonial Athletic Association will announce on Friday that it is canceling its football season for the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The CAA would be joining a growing number of NCAA Division I FCS football conferences to cancel and/or suspend their seasons for the coming fall. That list already includes the Ivy League, Patriot League and MEAC.



The only remaining question would be whether Delaware waits to play a potential season in the spring or try to put together its own independent schedule for the fall. According to the media reports, the CAA is leaving that option open to its members.



But as more leagues decide not to play this fall, the independent schedule option may not soon be available anyway.



The last time Delaware didn’t play a football season was 1945. UD didn’t field a team for three years because of World War II.



The Blue Hens lost one of their non-conference contests on Thursday when the MEAC canceled its season. UD was slated to close the regular season by hosting Delaware State.



On its planned schedule, Delaware also has non-conference dates with Long Island and North Carolina State.