Cameron scores 38 to lead Wesley into AEC finals

Wesley’s Brian Cameron takes to the air while shooting a basket against Immaculata in the first half during the AEC men’s basketball semifinals at Wesley on Thursday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

DOVER — The shots just weren’t falling at the beginning for Wesley College’s Brian Cameron.

So the senior looked to get to the free throw line and tried to get his teammates involved.

By halftime, Cameron was the Wolverines’ leading scorer.

And by the end of the game, Cameron’s point total was right where it normally is.

Cameron shrugged off a slow start and finished with a game-high 38 points as top-seeded Wesley downed Immaculata 85-75 in the semifinals of the Atlantic East Conference men’s basketball tournament on Thursday night. Wesley will host the AEC final against Gwynedd Mercy on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Cameron went 2-of-10 in the first 10 minutes of the contest. He rallied from there and ended the game 15-of-31 from the floor and also grabbed 10 rebounds to earn a double-double.

“I started looking for my teammates a little more and they hit some shots which made get more open on the wings,” Cameron said. “I attacked more, got to the free throw line and got my rhythm. From there, it was just attack mode.”

Wesley played the game without its head coach Dean Burrows. Burrows missed the contest due to a medical procedure.

Women’s basketball head coach James Wearden filled in for Burrows as the acting head coach for Thursday’s matchup.

Wesley’s Greg Bloodsworth shoots against Immaculata’s Tyler Tillery in the first half at Wesley on Thursday.

“It was the easiest job I’ve ever had,” Wearden said. “Great assistant coaches had the gameplan and everything set up. Dean had the team prepared for awhile now. I just tried to not get in the way.”

The team is hopeful Burrows will be able to coach Saturday’s game. Burrows battled back from serious health problems to coach last season.

Smyrna High grad Greg netted 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting for Wesley while Derick Charles secured 16 rebounds to along with eight points. Mychal Stefanides added 11 points for the Wolverines.

The rest of the team had a similar start to Cameron as the Wolverines and Mighty Macs exchanged the lead multiple times in the first half before Wesley took control with a 44-36 advantage at halftime. Wearden said he thought the slow start could have had something to do with the fact Wesley had a first round bye while Immaculata already played a game this week.

“When you don’t have one you’re sitting around watching the score and you kind of get anxious,” Wearden said. “Once they played out of that and got their heads together, they were great.”

Wesley never trailed in the second half although Immaculata cut the lead to four points in the final minutes.

Cameron hit a floater in the lane with 2:06 remaining for an 81-75 advantage. He then came up with a steal on the defensive end before knocking down a pair of free throws, followed by two more from Bloodsworth to seal it.

“We stayed composed,” Cameron said. “We got four seniors and we all stay composed on the court and just trust in each other.”