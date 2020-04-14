Cape’s Cannon among 3 new DSU women’s hoops players

Dania Cannon dribbles the ball down the court for Cape in 2019.

The Delaware State women’s basketball team recently added three players to its roster according to social-media posts.

That group includes Cape Henlopen High guard Dania Cannon, who is joining the Hornets as a recruited walk-on.

Also committing to Delaware State were Uchechi Ufochukwu, a 6-foot-4 grad transfer from Winthrop, and Kiana Coomber, who was a part-time starter at Memphis two years ago.

Cannon was a second-team All-State selection as a senior for Cape Henlopen, which won the Henlopen North title and reached the DIAA state semifinals when the season was canceled. She was a 1,000-point scorer for the Vikings.

A native of Nigeria, Ufochukwu never played basketball until 2013. She played in 51 games in her first two seasons at Winthrop before missing her junior year with an injury.

Ufochukwu returned to play in three games last season.

Coomber, a 6-foot forward, has played in a total of 64 collegiate games during stops at Loyola-Chicago, Chipola and Memphis.

Hens’ assistant recognized: University of Delaware assistant coach Sarah Jenkins was named recently as a Top 50 Division I Women’s Basketball Assistant by Silver Waves Media.

Jenkins, who completed her third season with the Blue Hens in 2019-20 is the program’s recruiting coordinator and primarily works with the team’s perimeter players.

“Sarah is such a tremendous asset to our women’s basketball family,” said Delaware head coach Natasha Adair. “Her knowledge, loyalty and investment are what help her connect with our student-athletes, staff and the Delaware community as a whole. Sarah’s energy, passion, drive and enthusiasm are contagious throughout our program.”

Jenkins joined the coaching ranks immediately after graduating from Georgetown University in 2005 and spent more than eight years coaching high school basketball before taking an assistant coaching position at her alma mater in 2014 under Adair’s tutelage.

College bowling

Hornets finish No. 16 in poll: The Delaware State women’s bowling team was ranked No. 16 in the final national collegiate poll for the abbreviated 2019-20 season.

The National Tenpin Coaches Association released its April 2020 poll this weekend. The season was suspended last month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hornets are third among Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams in the poll. Defending MEAC champ Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the poll, while North Carolina A&T is in the ninth spot.

MEAC associate members Alabama Birmingham and Monmouth are 21st and 22nd, respectively.

McKendree (Ill.) is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Arkansas State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt and Sam Houston State.

The 2019-20 Delaware State season was highlighted by the selection of senior Alexis Neuer as the MEAC’s top performer for the second time in the last three seasons.

Sophomore Kaitlyn Robb was selected to the All-MEAC third team.

The Hornets were third in the final MEAC standings, while each eligible member of the team earned league all-academic accolades.