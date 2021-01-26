Caravel tops Cape Henlopen on the mat

Caravel won nine individual matches to hand Cape Henlopen High a 40-29 loss in non-conference wrestling on Monday.

The setback was the first of the season for the Vikings (4-1).

Cape did post three pins, a tech fall and a forfeit for its five victories. Winning by fall for the Vikings were Lucas Reppert (285 pounds), Dalton Deevey (182) and Jackson Handlin (220).

Salesianum 40, Sussex Central 21: The Sals (3-0) handed the Golden Knights (3-1) their first loss of the season.

It was Sallies’ second win over a Henlopen North squad this season.

Indian River 48, Red Lion Christian 21: The Indians improved to 3-2 with the non-conference victory on Monday.

Lake Forest 64, McKean 6: Case Dempsey (120) picked up a 34-second pin while Tyler Ratledge (113) added a fall in 48 seconds as the Spartans improved to 4-0 on Monday.

Nurrideen Ahmad-Statts (145) and Nathan Schurman (182) both added pins for Lake Forest.

College volleyball

Old Dominion 3, Delaware State 2: Visiting Delaware State battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match, but came up short in the fifth set of a loss to Old Dominion in the Hornets’ spring opener on Sunday.

DSU dropped the first two sets to the Monarchs, 25-21 and 25-19, but rebounded to post a 25-17 victory in set three and evened the match with a 25-18 win in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth game.

In the fifth set, the Hornets held several leads, including 13-12 when Jelena Dukic fed Valeria Otero for a kill. But the Monarchs (2-1) answered by scoring the last three points to claim the set and match.

Otero was tops for Delaware State with 14 kills.

College bowling

DSU second in event: The Delaware State bowling team opened its new season with second-place finishes in the Baker and Traditional formats at the three-team Mount St. Mary’s Shootout.

DSU’s Stefanny Toala was named to the All-Tournament Team for the Baker matches after finishing fifth with an average per frame of 19.66. Katie Robb was next with a 19.12 average.

Two Hornets earned All-Tournament honors on Sunday. Alyssa Breidegam was third in the field with a five-game average of 204.6 and total pinfall of 1023. Robb was in fifth place with a five-game average of 191.8 and 959 total.

Delaware State is ranked 17th in the National Tenpin Coaches Association preseason poll.

College baseball

Hens name captains: Kyle Baker, Derek Wakelely and Chris Ludman have been named captains of the Delaware baseball team for the spring season.

Baker becomes a three-year captain, now in his sixth season with the Blue Hens due to redshirts and NCAA eligibility waivers. He has a career batting average of .326 with 170 hits, 86 runs and 72 RBIs.

Wakeley has been a regular out of the Delaware bullpen and is now a two-time team captain. The junior college transfer has served as the Blue Hens’ closer, compiling 57 strikeouts in just 30 appearances.

Ludman enters his fourth year with the Hens as a junior and was the team’s leader in strikeouts in the shortened 2020 season. He has started 20 of his 36 appearances, compiling 110 strikeouts in his two full seasons and one shortened year.