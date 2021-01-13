Central rallies by Dover girls

Sussex Central High rallied from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to edge Dover, 45-43, in Henlopen North girls’ basketball on Tuesday night.

The Golden Knights out-scored the Senators, 17-4, in the final eight minutes on the opening night of the Henlopen Conference basketball season. Henlopen teams are playing a 14-game regular season, facing only schools in their own division.

Victoria Jacobs netted 17 points and Ja’Marah Hopkins had 11 for Central.

Heaven Hendricks scored a game-high 18 points for Dover with Myaja Bynum adding 11. Dover out-scored the Knights 32-17 in the second and third quarters to open up a 39-28 advantage.

Caesar Rodney 63, Polytech 42: The Riders pulled away in the second half to post the North victory.

The Riders led only 29-25 at halftime before out-scoring the Panthers, 34-17, over the last two quarters. That included a 17-6 third-quarter run.

Cape Henlopen 77, Sussex Tech 20: Morgan Mahoney collected 24 points and seven rebounds as the Vikings stretched their Henlopen North winning streak to 18 games in a row.

Ella Rishko (14 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Mehkia Applewhite (12 points) Julia Saleur (six assists, five steals) also led Cape, which led 38-6 at halftime.

Boys’ basketball

Smyrna 65, Milford 49: The Eagles built a 10-point, first-quarter lead before posting the season-opening Henlopen North win.

Robert Wiley (16), Olumuyiwa Salako (13), Elisha Gregory (13) and Izaiah Credle (10) all scored in double figures for Smyrna.

Sophomore Andrew Kravitz tallied a game-high 29 points for the Buccaneers, sinking all seven of Milford’s three-pointers.

Dover 51, Sussex Central 34: The Senators built a 25-11 halftime advantage before picking up the North win.

Jahiem Harrell scored 15 points with Dymere Yelverton adding 14 for Dover.

Cape Henlopen 67, Sussex Tech 47: Ja’Vaughn Burton poured in 32 points to lead the Vikings to the opening win.

Cape led by only two at halftime before using a 25-8 third-quarter run to take control. Brody Pederson and Nathan Sivels added 13 points apiece with Burton and Pederson each sinking three three-pointers.

Jameel Watson had 14 points to lead the Ravens while Donald Saintphard added 10.

Seaford 60, Lake Forest 52: The Blue Jays picked up the Southern Division win in their opener.

Kaheim Roach netted 17 points to lead the Spartans.

Delmar 50, Laurel 48: The Wildcats knocked off the defending Henlopen South champion Bulldogs in their season opener.

College baseball

Cape’s Elliott transfers to UD: Former Cape Henlopen High baseball standout Austin Elliott has transferred to Delaware.

Elliott spent two seasons at North Carolina, appearing in five games with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings in the 2019 season. With the Blue Hens, he’s expected to play the outfield as well as pitch.

Elliott was the top-rated outfielder in the state by Perfect Game in 2018, when Cape Henlopen won the state title.

Also, Delaware has hired assistant coach Jad Prachniak, who will hold the title of associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Prachniak spent nine seasons as the head coach at Division II West Chester, leading the Rams to two NCAA Division II national championships. He compiled a career record of 273-127-1 (.682), while adding two NCAA Division II regional crowns and three PSAC Eastern Division titles to his ledger.