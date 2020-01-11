College notebook: Floyd a key addition for DSU women

Tierra Floyd transferred to Delaware State from Xaiver. File photo.

If Tierra Floyd is healthy, she’s going to be on the court for the Delaware State women’s basketball team.

And when she’s healthy, second-year coach Dave Caputo likes how his team compares to the rest of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Floyd returned last weekend from injury for just her fifth game of the year and helped lead the Hornets to a 69-61 victory over Morgan State in their MEAC opener. Floyd, a 6-foot-2 grad transfer from Xavier, contributed a double-double despite not having her stamina all the way back.

“She’s still not in shape and she had 10 points and 12 rebounds,” Caputo said. “She’s brought some size. I feel like when we have our entire team healthy, we’re pretty good.”

The Hornets will have a chance to see how good they are this weekend.

They have a two-game homestand against two of the top teams in the conference. They host North Carolina Central (1-0 MEAC, 4-10 overall) today at 4 p.m. — the team who eliminated the Hornets from last year’s MEAC Tournament.

Then DelState faces the team who was picked to finish first in the MEAC in the preseason poll on Monday night. North Carolina A&T comes to Dover with a record of 9-4 and 1-0 in conference.

Caputo is hopeful his squad can show they’re not too far off from the top of the conference.

“I told my team every team in the MEAC is pretty similar,” Caputo said. “A&T obviously maybe is a little better and maybe Bethune. But it comes down to who is the smarter team and whoever plays the hardest. The talent level and the athleticism level is pretty equal across the board.”

Floyd has given a big boost to the Hornets despite her injuries.

When Delaware State defeated Delaware for the first time in 12 tries on Nov. 12, Floyd contributed six points and 11 rebounds. She was able to play a season-high 33 minutes that night.

Floyd battled injuries her whole career at Xavier, missing the 2015-2016 and 2017-2018 seasons with a medical redshirt. She appeared in 17 games a year ago with the Muskateers and had one more year of eligibility remaining which she decided to use at Delaware State.

“I liked the family atmosphere,” Floyd said. “I thought this would be a good team and a good fit for me.”

Even when Floyd’s been sideline, Caputo said she’s able to help the young Hornets with her experience.

“She knows how to move her body and where to be,” Caputo said. “She knows how to play the game. In film sessions and on the court, she’s always relaying information so it’s like having another coach.”

Cameron close to 2,000

Wesley College’s Brian Cameron goes into today’s 3 p.m. game at Neumann needing just seven points to reach 2,000 for his career.

Considering that the senior guard is averaging 29.2 ppg, it probably won’t be a problem. Cameron has finished under seven points only four times in his 91-game college career.

He hasn’t been held to single digits since he had nine points against Division I Towson in last year’s season opener.

Now second on the Wolverines’ all-time scoring list, Cameron is 401 points behind record-holder Rashawn Johnson (2,394 points in 2005-09). That means Cameron would have to average just over 36 ppg in Wesley’s final 11 regular-season games to catch the former Sussex Tech High All-Stater.

Notes

• Former Polytech High basketball standout Juwan Gray faces Delaware for the first time today when he and his Towson teammates host the Blue Hens at 2 p.m.

A junior forward who is in his first season with the Tigers after transferring from San Diego, is averaging 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while playing in all 17 games for Towson.

• The Delaware State women’s bowling team has moved up a spot to No. 14 in the National Tenpin Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

The Hornets are third among MEAC teams in the poll. Defending MEAC champ Maryland-Eastern Shore is sixth in the poll, while North Carolina A&T ranks seventh.

• Delaware’s Nate Darling was named to the Lou Henson Award Midseason Watch List. The award goes to the nation’s top Division I mid-major men’s basketball player.

• Sussex Tech High grad Ty Morris, a sophomore safety on the Alvernia football team, finished third on the squad with 47 tackles in the fall. He also had three pass breakups.

• Delaware lacrosse players Reed Kurtz and Matt Acchione were both named to the Team Canada U19 team. Kurtz, a freshman on this year’s team, and Acchione, an incoming recruit next fall, were among 23 athletes selected to the final roster, which will represent Canada in the 2020 World Lacrosse Men’s U19 Championship next July in Limerick, Ireland.