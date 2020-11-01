Conrad earns 32-6 win over First State Military

Conrad scored 20 first-quarter points en route to a 32-6 victory over First State Military in Diamond State Conference football on Saturday afternoon.
Quarterback Quinton Conway ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more for the Red Wolves (1-1), who led 32-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (0-2) got an eight-yard scoring run from Amir Beverley in the fourth quarter.
First State Military, in the first season under head coach Jorge Young, host Archmere next Saturday.
Boys’ soccer
Milford 2, Lake Forest 1: The Buccaneers won their fourth-straight to open the season and improved to 4-0 overall in a game contested on Friday.
Alex Mergner and Samuel Dominguez each scored in the first half for Milford, which finished with advantages of 18-4 in shots and 5-2 in corner kicks..
Declan McGrellis provided the goal for Lake Forest.
Gunston School, Md. 1, Delmarva Christian 0: The Royals fell on the road in Maryland on Friday afternoon.
Field hockey
Laurel 8, Delmarva Christian 0: Peyton Givans tallied the first goal of each half as the Bulldogs (1-2) picked up their first win of the season.
Dakota Moxley, Couri Smith (1 assist), Olivia Rogers, Peyton Miller, Elya Niblett (2 assists) and Carlie Venables (2 assists) also scored goals for Laurel.
Goalie Elizabeth Moyer was credited with 57 saves for the Royals.
Volleyball
Cape Henlopen 3, Delmarva Christian 0: The Vikings won three close sets to take the non-conference victory by scores of 27-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Rileigh Wilson had 15 kills for Cape, which improved to 4-1. Megan Smith had 28 assists, two kills, three aces and five digs with Emily Lamb adding 11 digs.
Delmarva Christian falls to 2-2.
Delmarva Christian 3, Holly Grove Christian, Md. 0: The Royals won their fifth consecutive ESIAC championship on Friday night.
The set scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-14.
Christiana 3, First State Military 1: The Bulldogs dropped a non-conference matchup on Friday by scores of 25-9, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15.