Cosh steps down as Hens’ defensive coordinator

NEWARK – The Delaware football coaching staff continues to undergo rescructuring with the announcement this afternoon that Chris Cosh has stepped down as the Blue Hens’ defensive coordinator.



Earlier in the day, UD head cach Danny Rocco announced that Rich Yahner has been hired as Delaware’s linebackers coach. Last month Bryan Stinespring was hired as assistant head coach and offensive line coach.



Cosh was the Hens’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.



“I’m incredibly appreciative to Coach Rocco and (athletic director) Chrissi (Rawak) for giving me the privilege to coach these student-athletes over the past three seasons,” Cosh said in a press release. ” I will miss the student-athletes, coaches, administration and community. This was a very difficult decision, but I look forward to having opportunities closer to my family.”

“We’re grateful for everything that Coach Cosh has done for our program and our student-athletes of the past three-plus seasons,” Rocco said. “He was a tremendous asset and worked incredibly hard to help us achieve our successes. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”



The UD press release said that Delaware will begin a search for Cosh’s replacement.



Yahner, who previously worked with former Blue Hen staffer Manny Rojas at Lafayette, brings over 20 years of collegiate coaching experience to Newark.



Prior to Lafayette, he had stops at San Diego Mesa Junior College and Seton Hill University, after three seasons at Penn State. During his stint at San Diego Mesa Junior College, he coached recently graduated Blue Hen Brandan Hall, who won the Defensive Player of the Year in the conference in 2017.



Yahner got his start in coaching at Clarion University in 1999, before heading to Lehigh for three seasons, University of Virginia for three seasons and two years at Juaniata College.



In all, he has coached 12 All-Conference players, participated in three Bowl games and made two FCS playoffs appearances during his stint at Lehigh.