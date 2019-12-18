CR boys edge Woodbridge 74-64 in overtime

CR’s Syed Myles eyes the basket but sees no way to shoot with Woodbridge defender Ricky Kane waiting to block. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

GREENWOOD – Brycen Williams couldn’t have picked a better time to heat up behind the three-point line.

After going scoreless in the first half, the Caesar Rodney High junior guard put up 20 points to lead the Riders past Woodbridge High 74-64 on the road in overtime Tuesday night.

He hit four three-pointers, turning two of them into four-point plays after being fouled on the shot and hitting the ensuing free throw.

“Coach just kept telling me to shoot it,” said Williams. “I was a little off in the first half, but he kept telling me to shoot it and I just got into a groove at the end of the second half.”

The boys’ basketball victory improves CR to 5-0 on the year and hands the Blue Raiders (5-2) their second consecutive loss.

After winning each of their first three games by more than 40 points, and picking up a 71-60 win over Cape Henlopen High on Dec. 13, it was the closest game of the season for CR.

Monroe Hite of CR tries to pull down a rebound ahead of Woodbridge’s Kaheim Kimbrough-Rouach (2) and Kenny Newton. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

“They came out early and punched us in the mouth,” Williams said. “Kudos to them. We fought some adversity at the end and then in overtime we just pushed the lead up … it feels good to get the close wins, especially in a hostile environment.”

The Riders will put their undefeated record on the line when they host Appoquinimink High Thursday night for a nonconference showdown. It will be their last game until after winter break.

Caesar Rodney’s Kamal Marvel scored a game-high 26 points, including a pair of three pointers, while senior Syed Myles added 12 points.

Myles hit a pair of clutch free throws with eight ticks remaining in regulation to knot the game at 58 and send the game into overtime.

In OT, senior Braxton Robinson drained a crucial three-pointer to extend CR’s lead to 67-62 with a minute remaining. He finished the game with eight points.

“Complete and total effort tonight,” said coach Frank Victory. “I told the kids, ‘you never know when your name is going to be called; starting doesn’t mean you’re going to finish the game.’

Kamal Marvel of the Riders drives past Woodbridge defender Ricky Kane. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

“So, those guys that are hot, you ride with them. When they’re out there on the floor I have confidence in them, I’d like them to have confidence in themselves.”

Junior transfer Kaheim Roach led the Blue Raiders in scoring with 16 points, with Or’Mon Sanders contributing 14 and Kenny Newton adding 13.

Senior transfer Ricky Kane and freshman Deronn Kane each contributed nine points.

Woodbridge was hot out of the gate, jumping ahead by an early 9-3 advantage through the first four minutes of the first quarter.

CR recovered to take a one point lead by the end of the quarter and led for most of the second period before going into the halftime break with a slim 26-22 advantage.

The third quarter, which featured six lead changes and saw a combined 45 points scored, led to a 47-45 Woodbridge advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Williams knocked down three of his three balls in those eight minutes, including his two four-point plays in less than a two minute span.

Roach scored eight of his points in the quarter, while Newton hit a pair of three balls for the Blue Raiders.

Woodbridge continued to control the tempo early in the fourth quarter and managed to build up a six point lead with four and a half minutes remaining in the game.

Caesar Rodney’s defense forced some Blue Raider mistakes, leading to a 10-4 run to end regulation and force the five minute OT period.

“It was a different feeling,” said Marvel. “We haven’t experienced a game like that so far, so I think it was a great experience to have. As we go throughout the schedule we’ll play teams like Dover and Smyrna, so I think we needed this game to get us ready for those down the stretch.”

Reach staff writer Ben Heck at bheck@newszap.com