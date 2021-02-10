CR girls rally to beat Dover

Caesar Rodney High ran off the final 13 points of the contest to rally for a 40-34 victory over Dover in Henlopen North girls’ basketball on Tuesday night.

Stacey Deputy scored off an offensive rebound to give the Riders the lead for good at 35-34 with 1:18 remaining. CR (8-1) has won six games in a row.

The Senators (4-5) led 34-27 with four minutes left in the game but went scoreless the rest of the night. Dover had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Smyrna 44, Sussex Tech 37: Deleon Foster tallied 21 points to spark the Eagles, who won their second in a row to improve to 4-5 in the Henlopen North.

The Ravens were led by Daniya Dashiell (13) and Maleyah Bell (11).

Sussex Central 43, Milford 12: The Golden Knights out-scored the Buccaneers, 17-5, in the fourth quarter to cap off the North win.

Ja’Marah Hopkins finished with 18 points for Sussex Central.

Cape Henlopen 61, Polytech 28: The unbeaten Vikings (9-0) finished the game on a 20-2 run to close out the North victory.

Mehkia Applewhite (18 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals), Julia Saleur (13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists), Lauryn Head (11 points, 6 rebounds), Morgan Mahoney (11 points, 5 rebounds and Destiny Kusen (10 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals) all led Cape.

Jazmin Kellam netted 14 points for the Panthers.

Boys’ basketball

Lake Forest 76, Sussex Academy 25: Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach scored 26 points and Jackson Starkey added 25 as the Spartans picked up the Henlopen South win.

Starkey, a freshman, sank seven of 10 three-pointers for Lake Forest, which led 38-13 at halftime.

The Seahawks got nine points from Anthony Oscar.

Seaford 65, Woodbridge 59: The Blue Jays used a 22-3 second-quarter run to overcome an early nine-point deficit in the Henlopen South victory.

Brent Ricketts paced Seaford with 22 points and nine rebounds with Tyrese Fortune adding 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Woodbridge was led by Emanuel McCrea-Mosley (19), Kay’Shaun Dickerson (17) and Jaden Bacon (16).

Smyrna 58, Sussex Tech 25: The Eagles out-scored the Ravens by a combined 38-11 in the second and third quarters as they improved to 9-0 in the Henlopen North.

Elijah Credle (13), Elisha Gregory (11) and Olumuyiwa Salako (10) all scored in double figures for Smyrna.

Donald St. Phard had eight points for Sussex Tech.

Delmar 44, Indian River 40: Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale netted 18 points to pace the Wildcats to the Henlopen South win. Delmar built a 23-17 halftime advantage.

Gage Spinks scored 18 points for the Indians with Willem Lambertson adding 10.

Milford 51, Sussex Central 50: Andrew Kravitz tallied 19 points and Ethan Wilkins had 16 as the Buccaneers edged the Knights.

Jeremiah Wilson (14), Alton Dennis (13) and Dontae Spencer (12) led Sussex Central.

College basketball

WOMEN, Coppin State 57, Delaware State 55: The Hornets couldn’t complete the two-game sweep of Coppin, falling to the Eagles at home on Tuesday.

Trailing by one, DelState (2-5 MEAC, 3-9 overall) had a chance to pull out a win in the closing seconds. But a three-point attempt by Sharajah Collins was blocked by Eagles’ guard Aliyah Lawson with three seconds left.

Coppin State forward Jalynda Stalley then hit a free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining. She missed the second foul shot but DSU couldn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

The Hornets closed within 56-55 on a Lyric Turner three-pointer with 23 seconds left.

DeMaurea Moore led DSU with 13 points while Turner scored 12. Kiana Coomber had a game high 14 rebounds.

College volleyball

Delaware State 3, Norfolk State 0: The Hornets are off to a 3-1 start for the first time since the program began in the mid-1980s.

DelState won by scores 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 in the match on Monday.

Valeria Otero led all players with 10 kills (.421 pct.), while Mayah Ngundam recorded nine winners. The Hornets posted a season-best .315 hitting percentage in the match, tallying 40 kills and a season-low 12 errors on 89 attacks.

Delaware State also tied its season high with 11 service aces. Otero led the way with a career-high four, while Maria Caratini had three, also a career-best.