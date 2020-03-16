CR product Williams joins Delaware Baseball Hall of Fame

CR product Dave Williams pitched for the Pirates, Reds and Mets between 2001-07. Delaware State News file photo

Caesar Rodney High grad Dave Williams heads a group of seven inductees in this year’s class of honorees for the Delaware Baseball Hall of Fame.

The group will be honored on June 15 at Frawley Stadium before the Wilmington Blue Rocks’ game against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Others being inducted are player/coaches Joe and Rob Limmina and Billy Cannon; coaches Harry Davies and Jim Thompson; administrator Andrew Layman; and the 1970 University of Delaware College team.

Also inducted into the Delaware Sports Museum Hall of Fame in 2018, Williams would have gone into the Baseball Hall last year but was unable to attend the induction ceremony.

Along with being a first-team All-State pitcher his senior year at CR, Williams played for Delaware Technical before being drafted in the Major Leagues. In 1998, Williams was 7-3 at DelTech and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round.

The left-hander pitched for the Pirates, Reds and Mets between 2001-07 before injuries ended his career. He finished with a record of 22-31, an ERA of 4.83 and 245 strikeouts before injuries ended his career.

Williams also worked as a pitching coach for Toronto.

Cannon was a first-team All-State designated hitter for Brandywine High who went on to become a 1992 All-American pitcher on Wilmington College’s NAIA College World Series teams in 1992 and ‘94. Now in his 20th season coaching at Tower Hill, his teams own a record of 227-133.

Davies began his head-coaching career at Conrad High where his overall record from 1969-78 was 106-65 with five Blue Hen Conference championships. He later coached at Newark High from 1988-1995 where his is teams won three Flight A titles and a state championship in 1990.

Davies’ overall baseball coaching record was 229-129.

Layman has been with the Blue Rocks organization since it’s inaugural season in 1993. He has been a part of every aspect of the organization starting as an intern in 1993 to his promotion to general manager in 2017.

Layman has earned a number of awards for both his volunteer and professional work. He received the Matt Minker Award recognizing an outstanding employee of the Kansas City Royals organization.

The Limminas are just the second brother combination to be inducted into the Delaware Baseball Hall of Fame. They follow Jeff and Steve Taylor (2010) and also join their father, Soddy Limmina (2003), in the Hall.

Joe and Rob both enjoyed outstanding baseball careers at Widener University. Together, they solidified the Brandywine franchise in the Delaware Semi-Pro for 17 consecutive years.

The Limminas also lead the Mount Pleasant High baseball program for 17 consecutive years. Rob served as head coach and Joe as his assistant.

Benefiting from the additional guidance of father Soddy, the Limminas led the Green Knights to eight state tournament berths and their only state title in 2000.

Rob’s career record as head coach at Mt. Pleasant was 184-141.

A player at both Mt. Pleasant and Delaware, Thompson served in the U.S. Army, coaching the 4th Armored Division baseball team to the USAREUR championship in 1964. He later coached Concord High to a record of 208-161-1 between 1974-94.

His teams made the state tournament seven times with back-to-back state championships in 1981-82.

The 1970 Delaware squad is the only Blue Hen team to reach the College World Series. Delaware went 19-4 during the regular season and finished with a 22-6 overall record.

The Hens set 19 individual records and seven team records while winning the Middle Atlantic Conference University Division and NCAA District 2 titles. Coach Bob Hannah’s team lost to top-ranked Southern California and second-ranked Texas in the College World Series.

Twelve Delawareans were on the roster in 1970 including two Delaware Baseball Hall of Famers: Dave Yates, a 2019 inductee from Mount Pleasant, and former Lake Forest coach Bill Falasco, a 2016 inductee from Dover’s Holy Cross High.

Information on the Delaware High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, including a year by year list of inductees, can be found at: https://sites.google.com/site/delawarebca2/.