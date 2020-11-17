CR’s Minear has 17 saves in scoreless tie with Ravens

Caesar Rodney High goalie Bailey Minear made 17 saves as the Riders played to a scoreless tie with Sussex Tech in Henlopen North field hockey on Monday afternoon.

Taylor Bullis made three saves for the Ravens, who finished with advantages of 17-3 in shots and 16-2 in corners.

CR (2-5-1) return to action today when it hosts Dover at 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ soccer

Indian River 4, Sussex Tech 0: Jordan Illian netted two goals and a pair of assists in the Indians’ win.

Erick Aguilera Baruch and Willem Lambertson also scored for IR, which led 3-0 at halftime. The Indians out-shot the Ravens, 22-6, as IR’s Bastian Perry made five saves.

Brian Villeda-Salinas made 10 saves for Sussex Tech.

Sussex Academy 5, Woodbridge 0: Allen Hopler tallied a pair of first-half goals in the Seahawks’ Henlopen South win.

Adison Browne, Ran Miller and Joseph Herrera Gomez also scored while Michael Daniello had four assists for Sussex Academy. Cole White made two saves for the Seahawks, who finished with advantages of 15-3 i shots and 16-1 in corners.

The Raiders’ Joseph Trejo-Ocampo had 10 saves.

Volleyball

Archmere 3, Delmarva Christian 0: The Royals fell to the Auls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16, in a Diamond State match.

Sierra Troyer had nine kills and an assist for Delmarva Christian with Tessa Kwiatkowski adding 19 assists and Grace Fetterman adding 10 digs.