Darling leaving Hens to take his shot at the pros

NEWARK — Nate Darling lived up to the hype last winter in his first season playing for Delaware.



Unfortunately for the Blue Hens, one season is all they’ll get from the Canadian sharpshooter.



Darling has announced that he’s keeping his name in the NBA Draft, thus ending his college career.



Today is the deadline for college basketball underclassmen to remove their name from draft consideration.



Losing the first-team all-CAA player is another tough blow for a Delaware men’s basketball program that already had junior Justyn Mutts transfer to Virginia Tech since the season ended in March.



Originally, the Hens were expected to have all five starters returning next season from a squad that reached the CAA semifinals.



Both Darling and Mutts were transfers from other programs who played one season for Delaware before leaving.



“I would first like to thank my coaches and teammates for supporting me throughout this process,” Darling posted on Twitter. “The past two years at the University of Delaware have been amazing and I’m forever grateful for my time there.



“After discussing with my family, I have decided to keep my name in the 202 NBA Draft and pursue my life long dream of being a professional.”