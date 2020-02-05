Davis scores 29 for Dover in 91-62 win over Cape

Dover’s Eden Davis scored 29 points for the Senators on Tuesday. (File photo)

DOVER — Eden Davis is just happy to be back on the court.

His play has shown that.

After missing a few games in late December with a high ankle sprain, Davis returned to the Dover High boys’ basketball team last month.

He’s heating up again, scoring 29 points in a 91-62 victory over Cape Henlopen High in a Henlopen Conference Northern Division contest Tuesday night. The Senators improved to 15-1 overall and remained unbeaten in the Henlopen North (12-0).

“It was hard getting back,” Davis said. “A high ankle sprain is not an easy thing to come back from. But my teammates keep pushing me, helping me get better and keep my confidence up.”

Elijah Allen was right behind Davis on Tuesday.

Dover’s other star senior guard finished with 26 points. Davis and Allen, along with the rest of Dover’s starting lineup, sat for half the third quarter and the entirety of the fourth thanks to the big Senators lead.

“They’re playing good ball together,” said Dover coach Stephen Wilson. “They’re getting along, and if we’re getting points from other people, it’ll be harder for teams to key on just them two.”

Dover scored 24 points in the first four minutes to open the game on a 24-5 run.

Davis had 14 of the first 24 Dover points. He said he’s at the point now in his recovery where he’s not thinking about his ankle during the course of the game.

“It’s fine on the court once I get going, I don’t think about the pain until I get home,” Davis said. “It’s a good feeling to know that I can still play at the pace I want to.”

It affect him more earlier in January when he first started to come back.

“I slowed things down, I couldn’t do certain things,” Davis said. “I’m just trying to do my part to help the team win.”

Every player dressed for Dover on Tuesday saw ample minutes as Wilson was able to rotate his bench into the game.

Starting center Jy’Heim Spencer was on the bench for Dover but did not dress. Wilson did say he thinks Spencer could be back for Friday’s game against Woodbridge — a rematch of last year’s Henlopen Conference championship game.

The Senators have been giving more minutes to freshmen Dymear Yelverton and Jaheim Harrell along with sophomores Elijah Sessoms and Terrance Ross, as Wilson hopes to give the youngsters more experience as Dover gears up for the state tournament in one month.

“I think we’re going to need the guys on our bench,” Wilson said. “Teams will key on other people, or there will be foul trouble. So you got to prepare everybody for the playoff run that we’re going to go through.”