Delaware sets CAA spring football schedule

NEWARK — The CAA’s spring football schedule was announced this morning.



Delaware will play a six-game slate of league games starting on March 6, with three at home and three on the road.



The Blue Hens also have two available non-conference dates that they haven’t announced opponents for yet. Delaware and Delaware State both have open dates on April 10 with the Hens’ first meeting with the Hornets in Dover a possibility.



CAA schools are able to schedule “non-conference” games against other conference members, but those games would not count towards the conference standings and the outcome would not be used in the tie-breaking procedures.



Based on NCAA guidelines, teams are allowed to begin non-conference competition as early as January 23. The entire schedule will depend on the ability to follow UD, local and state health guidelines.



The CAA North Division will include seven teams: Albany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. There will be four teams in the South Division: Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary.



Teams in the North will face each other once (three home, three away), while teams in the South will meet twice, with each team getting a home and an away game. Towson announced on Oct. 19 that it would not compete during the spring season.



The team with the best overall conference record will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA FCS playoffs. Should the divisional champions finish with the same conference record, a tie-breaking procedure will be used to determine the automatic qualifier.



Delaware’s spring football schedule: MARCH — 6-Maine; 13-Stony Brook; 20-At New Hampshire; 27-At Rhode Island; APRIL — 3-Albany; 17-At Villanova.