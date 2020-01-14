Delaware State women fall 69-45 to North Carolina A&T

DOVER — Delaware State was tied with the best team in the conference at halftime and even scored the first points of the second half.

But then North Carolina A&T showed why it has such a long winning streak.

The Aggies scored 22 unanswered points in the third quarter to deal Delaware State a 69-45 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference defeat on Monday night in a women’s basketball matchup. It was the first conference loss for Delaware State (2-1 MEAC, 6-10 overall).

“To be tied at half with the conference champs and to come out and lay an egg in the third quarter is disappointing for sure,” said second-year DSU coach Dave Caputo.

It was North Carolina A&T’s 27th consecutive MEAC victory.

Delaware State took a 30-28 lead after its first possession of the first quarter on Lyric Turner’s jumper. Those two points would be the only two points Delaware State scored in the quarter.

The Aggies tied the game on the next possession and never looked back, out-scoring the Hornets 22-2 in the quarter.

Delaware State shot 1-of-16 from the floor in the third quarter (6.3 percent). The Hornets found themselves trailing 50-30 going into the fourth quarter.

“We were bad defensively and offensively we were horrible,” Caputo said. “But there were plenty of spurts in the (North Carolina) Central game (on Saturday) where we didn’t score but then we kept playing D. Here, we quit on defense and didn’t make shots. You can’t have both.”

North Carolina A&T’s Cinia McCray led all scorers with a game-high 23 points. C’Coriea Foy also finished in double figures for the Aggies with 12 points.

Delaware State was led by Janasia Law’s 10 points and eight rebounds. Miajah Bullock and Tierra Floyd added seven points apiece.

The Hornets shot 23.1 percent on all their field goal attempts from the game, including a 2-of-24 mark from three.

“It’s disappointing but a good learning experience for the girls,” Caputo said. “That’s why that team are champs. They play for 40 minutes.”

