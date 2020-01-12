Delaware State women off to best MEAC start since 2010

DOVER — Janasia Law looked over at her coach, Dave Caputo, to make sure she was correct.

“First time in what? 10 years?” Law asked.

Caputo nodded, this is in fact the Delaware State women’s basketball team’s best start to conference play since the 2009-2010 season.

“It’s a big deal,” Law said. “We have a lot to prove. Making history like this shows what we’re capable of.”

The Hornets had three different players in double figures to lead a late rally for a 64-54 victory over North Carolina Central in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action on Saturday. Delaware State improved to 6-9 overall (2-0 MEAC).

The Hornets trailed 52-48 in the fourth quarter but ended the game on a 14-2 run.

Lyric Turner banked in a three off a Law assist to give Delaware State the lead for good at 53-52 with 3:15 remaining. Turner led all scorers with 24 points, going 12-of-14 from the free-throw line.

“We stuck together as one,” Turner said. “No matter what’s getting thrown at us negativity-wise, we always stick together and that’s how we were able to come out on top.

The Hornets currently hold wins over North Carolina Central and Morgan State to start MEAC play. They welcome the team ranked No. 1 in the MEAC’s preseason poll, North Carolina A&T, to Dover on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

The last time Delaware State was 2-0 in the MEAC was after wins over Winston-Salem State and South Carolina State in 2010.

Law contributed 14 points for the Hornets Saturday while Sharajah Collins added 11 points and six rebounds. Miajah Bullock scored seven points and Tierra Floyd grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

“We’re pretty deep and I think that is what helped us win the game,” Caputo said. “I had eight or nine kids I can put in there and I think we wore them down at the end. It wasn’t pretty, but we made our free throws late and got a lot of late stops. Defense and rebounding wins games and we’ll find a way to manufacture points at the end.”

