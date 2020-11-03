Delmar makes it five in a row over Cape

Reagan Clabattoni of Cape Henlopen drives the ball with Delmar’s Ella Shockley trailing. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Officially, it’s just another game on the schedule.

But given the two programs’ stature right now, it’s not difficult to argue that the winner of the annual Delmar-Cape Henlopen High field hockey showdown can be considered the best team in the state.

For the fourth straight year, that team is Delmar.

The defending Division II state champion Wildcats got a pair of third-quarter goals from Ella Shockley to blank the Vikings, 2-0, on a cold, blustery Monday afternoon in Lewes.

It was Delmar’s fifth victory in a row over defending Division I state champion Cape — they played twice last season — as well as win No. 66 in a row overall.

Shockley tallied her first goal just 1:19 into the second half before adding an insurance goal with 5:25 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats (4-0) haven’t allowed a goal yet this season.

Goalie Kelly Davis made three saves to earn the shutout for Delmar, which out-shot the Vikings, 13-4.

Delmar’s Logan Dean (left) and teammate Olivia Twilley battle Cape’s Noelle Sabbagh for possession in the first half. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Julie Heffernan made 10 saves for Cape, which held a 4-3 edge in corners.

Polytech 5, Sussex Academy 0: Megan Popp tallied the Panthers’ first three goals in the victory.

Claire Fuchs (1 assist) and Cecilia Rivera also scored for Polytech (4-1), which won its fourth game in a row.

Lake Forest 2, Smyrna 1: The Spartans scored a goal in both the first and third quarter before posting the win.

Milford 2, Laurel 0: Samantha Jacona scored in the first quarter with Erin Dunlap scoring in the third to pace the Buccaneers.

Milford finished with advantages of 12-1 in shots and 11-0 in corners.

Football

Laurel 35, Indian River 0: The Bulldogs blanked the Indians in a Henlopen South game on Monday night.

Laurel built a 21-0 halftime lead in the contest, which was postponed on Friday night because of wet field conditions.

The Indians are 1-1 after falling to the Bulldogs for the second season in a row.

Boys’ soccer

Indian River 2, Caesar Rodney 0: Willem Lambertson and Erick Aguilera Baruch netted goals three minutes apart late in the first half to lift the Indians.

Bastian Perry made six saves for IR (4-0), which has won all four of its games by the score of 2-0. The Indians out-shot the Riders, 22-12.

Zander Omans had 12 saves for CR (3-1-1), which split its two meetings with the Indians last season.

Smyrna 4, Lake Forest 0: Four different Eagles netted second-half goals in Smyrna’s victory.

Ethan Workman, Ramiro Esteban Roblero, Justin Chi and Ayomide Gbadebo all had goals for the Eagles, which evened its record at 2-2-1.

Cape Henlopen 6, Delmar 1: Juan Larez-Carrillo tallied the Vikings’ first two goals with Connor Hochrein also adding two in the victory.

Nathan Loucks and Jacob Alt scored Cape’s other goals as the Vikings held advantages of 12-4 in shots and 6-4 in corner kicks.

Mason Ball scored for the Wildcats with Carl Kurten making six saves.

Milford 8, Laurel 0: Samuel Dominguez netted a pair of goals and an assist as the Buccaneers improved to 5-0.

Ian Fifer, Luke Bogan, Alex Mergner, Thompson Burke and Emanuelle Carranza also scored for Milford, which led 5-0 at halftime. The Bucs held advantages of 18-4 in shots and 7-2 in corner kicks.

Damin Smith made 10 saves for the Bulldogs.

Volleyball

Indian River 3, Caesar Rodney 1: The Indians took the first two sets before posting a 28-26, 25-17, 18-25, 25-23 victory.

Cape Henlopen 3, Delmar 0: The Vikings earned the win by scores of 25-20, 25-13, 25-5.

Rileigh Wilson had 13 kills and six aces for Cape with Megan Smith collecting 28 assists.

Dover 3, Seaford 0: The Senators (4-0) remained unbeaten with the 25-0, 25-2, 25-4 victory.

Olivia Anyanwu had 21 aces and 17 assists for Dover with Olivia Czepukaitis adding nine aces and four kills.

Smyrna 3, Lake Forest 1: The Eagles picked up a 25-20, 225-10, 14-25, 25-7 victory to improve to 5-0.

Olivia Basler had 12 kills and a pair of aces for Smyrna with Hannah Osborne collecting nine kills, five aces, nine digs and 11 assists.