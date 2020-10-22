DelState announces six-game spring football slate

DOVER – Delaware State’s spring MEAC football schedule has been set.



The Hornets are slated to play six league games, starting on Feb. 20 and finishing on April 10, with three home contests and three on the road. The MEAC championship game is slated for April 17.



The fall sports season was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.



Football joins baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and volleyball as MEAC sports to enact divisional play in an effort to minimize both travel time and time spent outside of class, reduce travel expenses, and eliminate air travel.



“The mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must be at the forefront,” said MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas. “With that in mind, creative and innovative scheduling was required to accomplish our goals. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to restrict travel to regional competition. Hopefully, the type of schedule is for spring 2021 only.”



Northern Division teams will face each other twice, while teams in the Southern Division will have two teams they play twice and two teams they play once. Each team will have two bye weeks.



The winners of each division will face off in the MEAC title game.



The Northern Division will consist of Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State and Norfolk State. Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State will make up the Southern Division.



Delaware State’s schedule: FEBRUARY – 20: at Norfolk State; 27: MORGAN State; MARCH – 6: HOWARD; 20: at Morgan State; 27: NORFOLK STATE; APRIL: 3: At Howard.