DelState staying in MEAC

DOVER — After losing three member schools since February, the MEAC is clearly in a tough situation right now.

But Delaware State has apparently decided to remain with the 50-year-old sports league.

Tony Allen

Amidst rumors that DSU has been considering a move to the Northeast Conference, school president Dr. Tony Allen said on Tuesday that DelState isn’t switching leagues.

Allen was asked about the situation during an online forum.

“You don’t have to expect any changes,” he said. “I know you’ve heard all the rumors. We’ve been very thoughtful about this with respect to how we affiliate, what we need from the athletic conference — especially the MEAC — and what our go-forward path is.”

Wilson pointed out that DSU has several staff members who have roles in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. That list is led by DelState faculty member Charlie Wilson, who will be the MEAC’s president for the next two years.

DSU was an original member of the MEAC when the league was formed in 1970.

“We honor that rich legacy,” said Wilson.

Last week, Bethune-Cookman announced it was leaving the MEAC after this coming school year to join the SWAC. The Wildcats follow North Carolina A&T, which announced in February it was joining the Big South and Florida A&M, which said two weeks ago that it will also be joining the SWAC.

That will leave Delaware State as one of only six football-playing members of the MEAC by the fall of 2021.

Since 2018, Hampton and Savannah State have also departed the MEAC. The league does still have eight members in sports besides football.

The conference re-affirmed its commitment to the future this week. saying in a statement that it is “determined to continue its mission of being a viable NCAA Division I conference.” It will still have automatic NCAA qualification in nine sports.

“As with many challenges intercollegiate athletics faces, it also provides opportunities for new conference expansion,” the statement read. “The MEAC has been a transformative and dynamic conference in its nearly 50 years, and we look forward to an even brighter future.”