DIAA approves realignment for football

DOVER — The alignment of Delaware high school football teams is going to look a little different starting next season.



The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors today approved a realignment that administrators hope will bring a more competitive balance among the state’s teams.



The motion passed by a vote of 10-6-1 and will go into effect starting this fall.

The decision means that there won’t be traditional conference alignments – such at the Henlopen Conference downstate – in football only. Henlopen schools will now be spread among all three classifications, with public schools, private schools, etc. mixed together.



There will now also be three state champions in football.

One of the bigger sticking points was whether to place Division II state champion Howard in Division 3A with the big schools or in the middle division, Division 2A. In the end, the DIAA board went with the state’s superintendents’ plan and put Howard in Division 2A.



Also following the superintendents’ plan, Polytech will play in the lowest classification, Division 1A rather than 2A.

Here is the new alignment:

Division 3A. District I: Appoquinimink, Hodgson, Middletown, Salesianum, Saint Georges, William Penn. District II: Caesar Rodney, Cape Henlopen, Dover, Smyrna, Sussex Central.

Division 2A. District I: Concord, Conrad, Delcastle, Delaware Military, McKean, Newark, St. Mark’s. District II: A.I. DuPont, Archmere, Brandywine, Howard, Mt. Pleasant, Tower Hill, Wilmington Friends. District III: Caravel, Delmar, Lake Forest, Milford, Red Lion Christian, Sussex Tech, Woodbridge.

Division 3A. District I: Christiana, Wilmington Charter, Dickinson, Glasgow, St. Andrews, St. Elizabeth, Tatnall. District II: Early College at DSU, First State Military, Indian River, Laurel, Odessa, Polytech, Seaford.

