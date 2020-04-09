DIAA approves tentative spring sports scheduling window

DOVER — The DIAA board of directors tentatively approved the outline of a high school spring sports schedule today.



The schedule is contingent upon Gov. John Carney re-opening Delaware schools by May 18.



Teams would be able to practice for the first week and then hold competitions between Memorial Day, May 26 and June 20.



With teams still allowed to play no more than three games in a week, they would be able to schedule seven to nine contests in that span.



The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association board did not make any decision on whether any state championships would be awarded. That decision would be made at the DIAA’s meeting on May 14, if necessary.

“Today we received great news with the DIAA Board’s decision for a modified regular spring sports season,” DIAA executive director Donna Polk said in a press release. “Our student-athletes can now truly prepare to be ready to return to action on May 18.

“The creative ways teams have bonded together to train and work on their individual skills during the suspension period will definitely pay off once you return together as a team. We look forward to seeing all on the field, court, track and course. Until that day approaches, focus academically, be safe, be healthy and continue to practice social distancing. We are in this together.”