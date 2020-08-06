DIAA board votes to support condensed sports schedule, no sports in the fall

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) Board of Directors voted to support a condensed sports schedule for the upcoming high school academic year.

Under this proposal, there will be no sports in the fall. A condensed fall sports season would be played in between condensed winter and spring seasons in 2021.

All sports would have six weeks of regular season competition and two more weeks for tournaments under this model, the DIAA said. Members of the DIAA board said the condensed model would buy time for guidance on football and wrestling, which are both currently not allowed by the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH).

The winter season would begin first with the first day of practice on Monday, Dec. 14, according to the proposal outlined by the DIAA. The first date of competition would be Monday, Jan 4 and the last day would be Monday, Feb. 15. All state tournaments would run as normal.

Fall sports would start up on Friday, Feb. 19 for the first day of practice with competition running from Friday, March 12 to Wednesday, April 21. Football, if able to be played, would end competition on Saturday, April 17, allowing for a six-game regular season.

Football would run a condensed tournament with four teams per division. All other fall sports tournaments would run as normal.

The athletic year would end with a spring season, which will start practice on Monday, April 19. Competition will run from Monday, May 10 to Saturday, June 19. State tournaments will be ran as normal in the spring as well.

All dates are subjected to change.

