DIAA sets some parameters for winter sports season



DOVER — The high school sports world faces some new questions as it heads inside for the winter season.



Some of those questions were answered by the DIAA board of directors at its regular meeting today, which is still underway.



But other issues are still up in the air.



With the state heading into a winter sports competition shutdown from Dec. 14-Jan. 11, mandated by Gov. John Carney, the high school season will be more condensed.



Today, the DIAA board approved a maximum of 14 competition dates for basketball and wrestling and 12 for swimming over a seven-week regular season running from Jan. 11-Feb. 25.



The board, however, did not decide whether there would be state championships. Instead, the board asked the tournament committee in each sport to submit a proposal in January.



The changes are being made as the state continues to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The current fall sports season, which is slated to finish on Dec. 19 with the state championship games, is being allowed to finish. And winter-sports teams are permitted to practice.



Issues remain for swimming, where there are only a limited number of pools open to teams this year. The University of Delaware’s Carpenter Sports Building pool, which annually hosts the DIAA state championships, is not available for the meet.



Officials also aren’t sure if a state championship meet — with a large number of competitors from different schools — can be held under state guidelines.



Those same protocols, of course, also apply to wrestling, which holds both a team and individual state championship.



With indoor track, the problem is that there are no indoor facilities available in Delaware and teams aren’t permitted to go out of state to compete.



The DIAA board did discuss allowing track teams the option of competing as club teams and running outside when weather permitted.



There was also a good deal of discussion about making sure the winter sports season didn’t overlap with the spring one. There is concern about the extra responsibility put on athletic trainers as well as not intruding on the spring season, which was completely wiped out by the pandemic last year.



