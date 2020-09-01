Door open for high school football in Delaware



DOVER — Governor John Carney said there was a time when he was skeptical that football could be played wearing a mask.



But the former high school and college quarterback said he’s been told that it’s not really out of the question.



And on Tuesday, the governor and state health officials opened the door for football — and other high-contact sports — to be played again, maybe sooner rather than later.



Under new regulations announced on Tuesday, those sports would have to be played with players wearing face coverings. At least, though, the announcement brought some hope to the Delaware high school football world, which has mostly been told that tackle football couldn’t be played during the coronavirus pandemic.



“It’s encouraging news, obviously,” said Dover High coach Rudy Simonetti. “We’re headed in the right direction. I think it’s important to just let the process play out and whatever happens, happens. I can tell you this, there will be a football season this year, it’s just a question of when.”



“It’s kind of hard to second guess the decision that was made recently,” Smyrna coach Mike Judy said about the DIAA’s move to delay the start of fall sports. “I’m not going to do that for sure because it’s such a sticky situation for everybody involved.



“But I’m glad that they’re examining things. That’s great. It’s like reviewing before submitting the final paper. I’m very hopeful that it will lead us down the right path, not just for our kids, but maybe it leads to bigger and better things.”



Before the pandemic, the fall sports season in Delaware would have started this coming weekend.



Under the current plan set out by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association, sports wouldn’t start until December. The traditional fall sports season wouldn’t be played until late winter and early spring.



The DIAA’s next board of directors’ meeting is slated for Sept. 10.

With most public schools opening the year without students in the building, there are still more obstacles to be cleared if sports are going to be played this fall.



There are still transportation issues with limited bus capacity and locker rooms not permitted to be used, among other things.



But football coaches said they could at least see light at the end of the tunnel.



“I look at it as big progress,” said Judy. “I’m not so much looking for the golden apple right after this but just being critical of it is as important as any decision that they’ve made.”



Sports editor Andy Walter can be reached at 741-8227 or walter@newszap.com.