Dover boys, Cape girls lead downstate teams in state basketball brackets

DOVER – Dover High’s boys’ team was seeded third while Cape Henlopen’s girls were seeded No. 2 as the DIAA determined its basketball state tournament brackets on Friday.
A total of 19 downstate teams made the fields for the two tourneys, which start next week.
In the boys’ tournament, Dover (18-2), No. 4 Laurel (18-2,) and No. 8 Delmarva Christian (18-2) received first-round byes as one of the top-eight seeds according to the tournament points system.
The boys’ tourney begins on Tuesday with the eight higher-seeded teams hosting games at 7 p.m. In matchups involving downstate schools, No. 13 Caesar Rodney (13-7) hosts No. 20 Newark Charter; No. 15 Smyrna (15-5) hosts No. 18 St. Andrews (14-6); No. 10 Woodbridge (14-6) hosts No. 23 Dickinson (15-5); No. 14 Hodgson (13-7) faces No. 19 Seaford ( 15-5) at St. Georges; No. 11 Middletown hosts No. 22 Lake Forest (11-9) and No. 12 Caravel (15-5) hosts No. 21 Sussex Tech (12-8).
In Thursday’s second round, Dover will host the winner of the Hodgson/Seaford game; Laurel will host the CR/Newark Charter winner and Delmarva Christian will host the Delcastle/Tatnal winner.
Defending state champion Sanford (17-3) is the boys’ No. 1 seed.
Besides Cape Henlopen, No. 4 Delmarva Christian (19-1), No. 7 Caesar Rodney (15-5) and No. 8 Woodbridge (16-4) also received first-round byes in the girls’ bracket.
The girls’ tournament starts on Wednesday. In first-round games involving downstate teams, No. 16 Laurel (14-6) hosts No. 17 Dover (12-8); No. 12 Lake Forest (15-5) hosts No. 21 Appoquinimink (10-9); No. 11 Polytech (13-7) hosts No. 22 St. Georges (12-8); No. 15 Wilmington Charter (15-5) hosts No. 18 Sussex Central (12-8); and No. 9 Archmere (14-6) hosts No. 24 Sussex Tech (12-8).
In the second round, on Friday, Cape Henlopen will host the winner of the Charter/Central winner, Delmarva Christian will host the St. Mark’s/Caravel winner, CR will host the Tatnall/Tower Hill winner and Woodbridge will host the Archmere/Sussex Tech winner.
Conrad (16-4) is the top seed in thee girls’ bracket.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
DIAA state tournament
First round
Tuesday, March 3
Games start at 7 p.m.
17-Tower Hill (14-6) at 16-St. Elizabeth (14-6)
24-Tatnall (9-11) at 9-Delcastle (14-5)
20-Newark Charter (13-7) at 13-Caesar Rodney (13-7)
21-Sussex Tech (12-8) at 12-Caravel (15-5)
18-St. Andrews (14-6) at 15-Smyrna (15-5)
23-Dickinson (15-5) at 10-Woodbridge (14-6)
19-Seaford (15-5) vs. 14-Hodgson (13-7) at St. Georges
22-Lake Forest (11-9) at 11-Middletown (13-7)
Second round
Thursday, March 5
Games start at 7 p.m.
Tower Hill/St. Elizabeth at 1-Sanford (17-3)
Tatnall/Delcastle at 8-Delmarva Christian (18-2)
Newark Charter/Caesar Rodney at 4-Laurel (18-2)
Sussex Tech/Caravel (15-5a) at 5-Appoquinimink (16-4)
St. Andrews/Smyrna at 2-William Penn (17-3)
Dickinson/Woodbridge at 7-Mt. Pleasant (16-4)
Seaford/Hodgson at 3-Dover (18-2)
Lake Forest/Middletown at 6-Salesianum (12-8)
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 7
Sites and times, TBA
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
At Carpenter Center, TBA
Finals
Saturday, March 14
At Carpenter Center, TBA
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
DIAA state tournament
First round
Wednesday, March 4
Games start at 7 p.m.
17-Dover (12-8) at 16-Laurel (14-6)
24-Sussex Tech (12-8) at 9-Archmere (14-6)
20-Caravel (9-11) at 13-St. Mark’s (13-7)
21-Appoquinimink (10-9) at 12-Lake Forest (15-5)
18-Sussex Central (12-8) at 15-Wilmington Charter (15-5)
23-Tower Hill (13-7) at 10-Tatnall (14-6)
19-Ursuline (9-10) at 14-Newark Charter (14-6)
22-St. Georges (12-8) at 11-Polytech (13-7)
Second round
Friday, March 6
Games start at 7 p.m.
Dover/Laurel at 1-Conrad (16-4
Sussex Tech/Archmere at 8-Woodbridge (16-4)
St. Mark’s/Caravel at 4-Delmarva Christian ( 19-1)
Lake Forest/Appoquinimink at 5-St Elizabeth (14-5)
Sussex Central/Wilmington Charter at 2-Cape Henlopen (17-3)
Tower Hill/Tatnall at 7-Caesar Rodney (15-5)
Ursuline/Newark Charter at at 3-Sanford (18-2)
St. Georges/Polytech at 6-Padua (13-6)
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 9
Games start at 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 11
At Carpenter Center
Games at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.
Finals
Friday, March 13
At Carpenter Center, 7:30 p.m.