Dover boys, Cape girls lead downstate teams in state basketball brackets

DOVER – Dover High’s boys’ team was seeded third while Cape Henlopen’s girls were seeded No. 2 as the DIAA determined its basketball state tournament brackets on Friday.



A total of 19 downstate teams made the fields for the two tourneys, which start next week.



In the boys’ tournament, Dover (18-2), No. 4 Laurel (18-2,) and No. 8 Delmarva Christian (18-2) received first-round byes as one of the top-eight seeds according to the tournament points system.



The boys’ tourney begins on Tuesday with the eight higher-seeded teams hosting games at 7 p.m. In matchups involving downstate schools, No. 13 Caesar Rodney (13-7) hosts No. 20 Newark Charter; No. 15 Smyrna (15-5) hosts No. 18 St. Andrews (14-6); No. 10 Woodbridge (14-6) hosts No. 23 Dickinson (15-5); No. 14 Hodgson (13-7) faces No. 19 Seaford ( 15-5) at St. Georges; No. 11 Middletown hosts No. 22 Lake Forest (11-9) and No. 12 Caravel (15-5) hosts No. 21 Sussex Tech (12-8).



In Thursday’s second round, Dover will host the winner of the Hodgson/Seaford game; Laurel will host the CR/Newark Charter winner and Delmarva Christian will host the Delcastle/Tatnal winner.



Defending state champion Sanford (17-3) is the boys’ No. 1 seed.

Besides Cape Henlopen, No. 4 Delmarva Christian (19-1), No. 7 Caesar Rodney (15-5) and No. 8 Woodbridge (16-4) also received first-round byes in the girls’ bracket.



The girls’ tournament starts on Wednesday. In first-round games involving downstate teams, No. 16 Laurel (14-6) hosts No. 17 Dover (12-8); No. 12 Lake Forest (15-5) hosts No. 21 Appoquinimink (10-9); No. 11 Polytech (13-7) hosts No. 22 St. Georges (12-8); No. 15 Wilmington Charter (15-5) hosts No. 18 Sussex Central (12-8); and No. 9 Archmere (14-6) hosts No. 24 Sussex Tech (12-8).



In the second round, on Friday, Cape Henlopen will host the winner of the Charter/Central winner, Delmarva Christian will host the St. Mark’s/Caravel winner, CR will host the Tatnall/Tower Hill winner and Woodbridge will host the Archmere/Sussex Tech winner.



Conrad (16-4) is the top seed in thee girls’ bracket.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DIAA state tournament

First round

Tuesday, March 3

Games start at 7 p.m.

17-Tower Hill (14-6) at 16-St. Elizabeth (14-6)

24-Tatnall (9-11) at 9-Delcastle (14-5)

20-Newark Charter (13-7) at 13-Caesar Rodney (13-7)

21-Sussex Tech (12-8) at 12-Caravel (15-5)

18-St. Andrews (14-6) at 15-Smyrna (15-5)

23-Dickinson (15-5) at 10-Woodbridge (14-6)

19-Seaford (15-5) vs. 14-Hodgson (13-7) at St. Georges

22-Lake Forest (11-9) at 11-Middletown (13-7)

Second round

Thursday, March 5

Games start at 7 p.m.

Tower Hill/St. Elizabeth at 1-Sanford (17-3)

Tatnall/Delcastle at 8-Delmarva Christian (18-2)

Newark Charter/Caesar Rodney at 4-Laurel (18-2)

Sussex Tech/Caravel (15-5a) at 5-Appoquinimink (16-4)

St. Andrews/Smyrna at 2-William Penn (17-3)

Dickinson/Woodbridge at 7-Mt. Pleasant (16-4)

Seaford/Hodgson at 3-Dover (18-2)

Lake Forest/Middletown at 6-Salesianum (12-8)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 7

Sites and times, TBA

Semifinals

Thursday, March 12

At Carpenter Center, TBA

Finals

Saturday, March 14

At Carpenter Center, TBA

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DIAA state tournament

First round

Wednesday, March 4

Games start at 7 p.m.

17-Dover (12-8) at 16-Laurel (14-6)

24-Sussex Tech (12-8) at 9-Archmere (14-6)

20-Caravel (9-11) at 13-St. Mark’s (13-7)

21-Appoquinimink (10-9) at 12-Lake Forest (15-5)

18-Sussex Central (12-8) at 15-Wilmington Charter (15-5)

23-Tower Hill (13-7) at 10-Tatnall (14-6)

19-Ursuline (9-10) at 14-Newark Charter (14-6)

22-St. Georges (12-8) at 11-Polytech (13-7)

Second round

Friday, March 6

Games start at 7 p.m.

Dover/Laurel at 1-Conrad (16-4

Sussex Tech/Archmere at 8-Woodbridge (16-4)

St. Mark’s/Caravel at 4-Delmarva Christian ( 19-1)

Lake Forest/Appoquinimink at 5-St Elizabeth (14-5)

Sussex Central/Wilmington Charter at 2-Cape Henlopen (17-3)

Tower Hill/Tatnall at 7-Caesar Rodney (15-5)

Ursuline/Newark Charter at at 3-Sanford (18-2)

St. Georges/Polytech at 6-Padua (13-6)

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 9

Games start at 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 11

At Carpenter Center

Games at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.

Finals

Friday, March 13

At Carpenter Center, 7:30 p.m.