Dover Downs begins 51st season of harness racing Nov. 2

DOVER — Dover Downs Raceway will return for its 51st harness racing season next week.

The 83-day harness race meet opens on Nov. 2 and will conclude on April 1 with races held on Monday through Thursday. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Live racing will be dark on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and Dec. 18 through Dec. 27 for the Christmas break.

The Delaware Standard Breeders Fund two-year-old stake eliminations compete from Nov. 9 through Nov. 18. The two-year-old finals will be contested on Nov. 24-25.

The DSBF three-year-old eliminations will be held Nov. 30 through Dec. 10. The three-year-old final is on Dec. 17.

The “Matron” series two-year-old eligibles will compete on Nov. 5. The ”Matron” series three-year-old eligibles will compete on Nov. 12.

The signature race of the season, the “Progress Pace” Final, will be raced on Nov. 25. Elimination races will be on Nov. 18 if necessary.