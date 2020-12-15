Dover High to host finals in football

DOVER — Saturday’s DIAA football state championship games will be played at Dover High.
In Division I, fourth-seeded Sussex Central (6-2) will face second-seeded Middletown (7-0) at noon.
The Division II title game, between top-seeded Archmere (8-0) and No. 2 Howard (7-0), is slated at 4:30 p.m.
The Golden Knights are going after their second state crown in the past three seasons. Henlopen North schools have won the Division I title in four of the last five years.
Middletown has won four state titles in Division I, the last one coming in 2012.
The DIAA Unified Flag Football state tournament also wraps up tis week.
The state semifinals are slated for Tuesday with Dover hosting Smyrna at 3 p.m. and Caesar Rodney hosting Cape Henlopen at 7 p.m.
The state title game will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at the higher-seeded team.
Most DIAA state championship games will allow two fans per player from each home and away team. Final round tickets are $7.
NFHSNetwork will be exclusively covering all DIAA Football championship games.
College basketball
Hens’ Dickey earns CAA honor: Delaware junior guard Jasmine Dickey has been named the CAA Player of the Week in women’s basketball.
Dickey tied a career high with 31 points in the Blue Hens’ 93-88 comeback win over St. John’s on Thursday. After scoring just two points in the first half, she took over in the second half, scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter, including the first 11 Delaware points of the period.
That included a stretch where Dickey scored six straight points in a span of 32 seconds, making a jumper, stealing a pass in the backcourt on the ensuing possession for a fast break lay-up, then finishing another lay-up after a second Red Storm turnover. She also added nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Through three games, Dickey is averaging 27.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals, and 3.0 assists per game.
DSU women to host ODU: The Delaware State women’s basketball team has added a home game against Old Dominion on Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.
Delaware State was previously scheduled to play a make-up contest against Delaware on the 29th, but that game has been called off.
This will be the third women’s basketball meeting between Delaware State and Old Dominion. The teams previously met in 2006, ‘07 and ‘13. It’ll also mark the first time the teams will meet at Delaware State.
The Hornets will be seeking their first win in the series.
College cross country
DelState runners honored: Delaware State is represented by five women and two men on the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All-Time Top 50 Cross Country teams Presented by Home Depot.
The Hornet Top 50 women’s honorees include Kimberly McCollum, the 1983 and ‘85 MEAC Championship Most Outstanding Performer, and No. 5 on the league’s all-time list of top performances with a time of 17-minutes, 45-seconds in 1983.
Also honored is three-time MEAC Championship Most Outstanding Performer Michelle Robinson, who earned the award in 1987, ‘89 and ‘90.
Other Hornets on the All-Time MEAC Women’s Cross Country Team are Mallory Ross (No. 21 all-time best time, 18:07.00), Nicole Toro (1988 MEAC Most Outstanding Performer) and Malkeiya Honesty (No. 18 all-time best time; 1986 Most Outstanding MEAC Championship Performer).
The Delaware State Men’s MEAC All-Time Cross Country honorees are Esayas Asafaw (1985 MEAC Outstanding Performer with time of 32:51.3 and 1986 Outstanding Performer at 30:55.00), and Caiphus Vilakazi (1984 MEAC Outstanding Performer with time of 31:05 and 1987 Outstanding Performer at 34:13.00).
College football
Henderson among UD captains: Former Smyrna High quarterback Nolan Henderson is among the four Delaware football captains selected for the upcoming season.
As voted on by their peers, redshirt seniors Frank Burton III (William Pnn) and Dejoun Lee, as well as Nolan Henderson and junior Kedrick Whitehead (Middletown) were all named captains, with three of the four coming from in-state high schools.
Burton is in his third season with the Blue Hens and has 53 career stops and 3.0 sacks to his credit. His brother, Riah, is a redshirt junior defensive back on the team.
Henderson made six starts at quarterback a season ago, seeing action in nine games. He threw for 933 yards with nine touchdown passes and just one interception. He also rushed for 189 yards and a TD on 75 carries.
Lee has rushed for over 1,000 yards in two full seasons. He found the end zone twice last season and broke the century mark on Oct. 19 vs. New Hampshire.
Whitehead was a third team All-CAA performer a season ago and the team’s leader in tackles with 103. He had five games of double digit tackles and has been named a second team Preseason All-American by HERO Sports ahead of the 2021 spring campaign.
Additionally, “fall camp” awards were named by coach Danny Rocco and his staff. Offensively, redshirt sophomores Stevon Brown and Braden Brose were named most improved players, while classmate Liam Trainer and redshirt freshman Akie Nance received the honor on the defensive side of the ball.
For special teams, redshirt senior Dae’Lun Darien was named most improved player for the unit.