Dover, Cape to host basketball state tourney games

DOVER – Both the DIAA boys’ and girls’ basketball state semifinals will now be played on Thursday night at home sites.

That means, of the two Henlopen Conference teams left in the fields, the third-seeded Dover boys’ squad will host No. 18 St. Andrews at 6:30 p.m. with Cape Henlopen’s No. 2 girls hosting third-seeded Sanford at 7 p.m.

In the other girls’ semifinal, top-seeded Conrad will host No. 5 St. Elizabeth at 6:330 p.m. The other boys’ semifinal, top-seeded Sanford will face No. 5 Appoquinimink at St. Mark’s High at 7 p.m. because the Warriors’ gym isn’t big enough.

In announcing the moves this afternoon, the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association said it would wait until the state championship matchups are set before determining the sites for the finals. They are expected to be played on Saturday.

The games were originally slated to be played at the Carpenter Center but was moved when the University of Delaware announced that fans would not be allowed to attend events on its campus. The decision was made to avoid the potential spread of the Coronavirus.





