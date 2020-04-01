Dover’s Allen signs with Wagner

Dover’s Elijah Allen committed to Wagner College.

Elijah Allen announced his commitment to Wagner College on Wednesday night.

The Dover High senior recently won the boys’ basketball Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association’s Player of the Year award as well as the Gatorade Player of the Year.

Allen is the second player from Dover’s basketball team this year to sign with a Division I school. His teammate Eden Davis committed to Texas A&M Corpus Christi prior to the start of the season.

Wagner is located in Staten Island, one of the five boroughs of New York City. The Seahawks play in the Northeast Conference (NEC).

“I never thought I would see myself in the position I am today,” Allen said in a message posted on social media. “All the hard times, all the long nights crying cause I didn’t think I was good enough, all the workouts, all the memories created on this journey, all the accolades I’ve received, and all the things I’ve accomplished, every chapter has to come to an end and it’s time to turn to a new page in my life. With that being said I will be committing to Wagner College.”