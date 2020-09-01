Dover’s Brengle cruises in U.S. Open first round

Madison Brengle won a first-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday for the first time since 2015. (File photo)

NEW YORK — Madison Brengle has had her share of success in Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

But it had been a little while since the 30-year-old from Dover made it past the first round of the U.S. Open.

Brengle broke through on Monday evening, though, breezing to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Australia’s Arina Rodionova in the opening-round of the Open.

The 84th-ranked Brengle needed just 59 minutes to dispatch Rodionova, who is ranked 154th in the world.

Brengle’s last Open win came in 2015 when she reached the third round of the prestigious tourney. Monday’s victory was her 14th in a Grand Slam event (14-26).

Next, Brengle plays the winner of Monday’s late first-round match between 19th-ranked Dayana Yastremska and Astra Sharma.

Brengle was in control for most of Monday’s match, out-scoring Rodionova, 63-40, in total points. She never trailed after jumping out to advantages of 3-1 in the first set and 3-0 in the second set.

All told, Brengle made just four unforced errors with no double faults. On the other hand, Rodionova double faulted nine times with 22 unforced errors.

That more than made up for the fact that Brengle hit only five winners compared to 25 for Rodionova. Brengle is now 2-0 all-time against the 31-year-old Rodionova, although they hadn’t faced each other since 2015.

In last year’s U.S., Brengle’s return points win percentage was 52 percent — fourth among players in the field of 128.

The U.S. Open is being played without fans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brengle was 0-2 since the season was re-started in early August. However, she did take 11th-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to three sets before falling.