DSBF finals on tap at Harrington Raceway this week

HARRINGTON — The apex of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund season for 3-year-olds will headline the week of racing for this week at Harrington Raceway with four $100,000 finals.

The top Delaware-sired male pacers will battle Monday, female pacers on Tuesday and trotters (both sexes) will compete Wednesday.

Jo Ann Looney-King’s Apple Valley Art (3/2, Tim Tetrick) is the clear favorite in the colt and gelding pacing division after sweeping his eliminations in decisive fashion for trainer Jim King Jr. The Artzina-Shake Away gelding drew post four and will pursue his third career win in just four lifetime starts. He suffered an injury that shortened his 2-year-old season but has come back in fine fashion for one of the nation’s top stables, the husband and wife team of Jim and Jo Ann Looney-King who campaigned 2019 Dan Patch Horse of the Year Shartin N and 2-year-old pacing filly of the year Lyons Sentinel. Henry Faragalli III, Nanticoke Racing, Arthur Feeney and Daniel Doane’s American Nitro (5/2, Victor Kirby) is among the rivals who will try to foil the favorite’s bid. Trained by Les Givens, the Badlands Nitro-Jet American gelding easily won his split last week and was the 2-year-old DSBF champ.

Tuesday’s filly pacing final will feature Legacy Racing of Delaware’s Cinder Rock (7/5, Allan Davis), who has been the indisputable scourge of the division with more than $150,000 in career earnings for trainer Wayne Givens. Though she was upset by Brenda Teague’s She’s Got The Lynx (7/2, Montrell Teague) in her first leg elimination, Cinder Rock quickly rebounded with a 10 length romp in her 2nd leg split. The Rockabillie-Cinderella filly has won 7 of 9 lifetime starts.

Wednesday’s trotting finals appear to be much more unpredictable as all four race favorites were beaten in the 2nd leg. The colt and gelding final, slated 4th on the program, will see three different elimination winners among a highly competitive group. Jane Dunavant’s Riddle Me This (Ross Wolfenden), Breakaway Racing’s Touch Of White (Corey Callahan) and Ben Brooks’ Master Of Mine (Victor Kirby) all had their pictures taken in elimination events. Master Of Mine, a Master Lavec-Dilly Dally Delia gelding, was the only one to sweep his eliminations, both from the rail. Trained by John Wilkerson, Master Of Mine went winless in his 2-year-old season but has stamped himself as a leading contender heading into Wednesday’s final. There’s also a pair of commonly-owned rivals who had ample success as freshmen, Dunavant’s Air Time (Art Stafford Jr.) and Chauffeur (Driver TBA), who were competitive in their respective eliminations. Dunavant has 3 horses in the final, all sired by Dusty Winner and trained by Carlo Poliseno.

The filly trotting final pits four different elimination winners to match up among the contentious field. Linda Mac Donald’s Stella A (Ross Wolfenden), Eric Foster’s Emmys Mayflower (Russell Foster), Shirley Shand’s Blue Carats (Roger Plante Jr.) and Providence West Inc.’s Alert (Kim Vincent) each were victorious through the course of two elimination legs. Meanwhile, Ed Kimmel and Don Wiest’s Orabelle (Tony Morgan) was the 2-year-old champ and would have an opportune time to achieve her first win of the season.

Post time nightly is 4:30 p.m. Spectators are not permitted in the grandstand at the present time; however, Murphy’s Race and Sports Book, the on-site simulcast facility, is open on the 2nd floor of the grandstand for simulcasting and dining. Sports wagering is currently unavailable.