DSU men can’t hold early lead against Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Delaware State men’s basketball team was happy to be back on the court for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.



But the Hornets would have liked some better results.



Wake Forest used a 20-point first-half run en route to a 111-51 victory over Delaware State in the season opener for both teams at Lawrence Joel Coliseum on Wednesday evening.



Tariq Ingraham came off the bench to lead five double-figure scorers for the Demon Deacons with a game-high 19 points. Ingraham was 7-for-7 from the field and perfect on five free throws in the contest.



Senior Pinky Wiley was high scorer for Delaware State with 11 points, while freshman guard Martaz Robinson added 10 points off the bench in his collegiate debut.



The Hornets hit just 14 of their 53 shots from the field (26.4 percent), including seven three-pointers on 25 attempts (28.0 percent). Delaware State was also plagued by 25 turnovers in the contest.



Wake Forest shot 54.5 percent for the game, hitting on 36-of-66 field goal attempts, including 14-of-31 from three-point territory. The Demons Deacons also held a huge 49-36 rebound advantage.



The game was competitive for much of the first half. The Hornets trailed 7-4 in the early going, but used an 11-5 run to pull ahead. Robinson capped off the rally with a jumper to give DSU a 15-12 lead with 12:53 to go in the first half.



The score was 15-15 when the Hornets scored five of the next six points to open up their biggest lead of the game. Robinson hit two free throws to put DSU ahead 20-16 at the 11:42 mark of the first half.



Delaware State led 22-19 before the Deacons went on a spurt to take control of the game. Wake Forest outscored the Hornets 38-3 over the next 10 minutes, highlighted by a 20-0 run, and opened up a commanding 57-25 lead on a lay-up by Ingraham with 1:07 to go before halftime.



DSU trailed 59-30 at the break.



The Hornets could get no closer than 26 points in the second half, while the Deacons led by as many as 64 in the final 20 minutes.



The contest also marked the Delaware State debuts for Division I transfers Zack Kent and Dominik Fragala. Kent, a Magnolia native and transfer from the University of Tennessee, was third on the Hornets with nine points (3-for-9 FG). He stood out on defense in the game topping all players with four blocks.



Fragala, who previously played at Niagara, scored eight points on two-of-12 shooting from the field, including two-for-eight on three-point shots.

Delaware State is back on action on Thursday against Longwood. Game time is set for noon in Winston-Salem, N.C.