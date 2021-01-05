Roundup: DSU men can’t hold onto lead in loss to Coppin State

Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey goes up for a shot in the Blue Hens’ win at Northeastern on Monday afternoon. (Northeastern sports information/Jim Pierce)

Delaware State was no doubt hoping that a new calendar year would bring some new results.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, though, that wasn’t the case on Monday night.

DSU couldn’t hang onto a lead down the stretch as Coppin State pulled away in the end for an 86-78 victory in the MEAC men’s basketball opener for both squads.

The Hornets (0-6 overall) went up as many as 10 points in the second half and were still ahead, 70-61, with 6:24 left.

After the Eagles (2-9) rallied to go in front, DelState took back the lead at 75-74 on a jumper from D’Marco Baucum with 2:20 remaining. But the Eagles answered with a 7-0 run to put the contest out of reach.

Baucum (19 points), Myles Carter (15) and Pinky Wiley (13) all scored in double figures for the Hornets. Carter also had 10 rebounds while Wiley added four assists.

Dejaun Clayton netted 32 points to pace Coppin State.

Coppin State finished with a big advantage at the foul line, hitting 29-of-42 free throws compared to 8-for-11 for the Hornets. DelState actually hit more field goals than the Eagles, shooting 30-of-70 from the floor while the Eagles were 24-for-57.

The Hornets also held a 47-36 edge in rebounds. DelState committed 19 turnovers.

The two teams will play again today in Baltimore at 8 p.m.

WOMEN, Delaware 86, Northeastern 59: Before Monday, the Delaware women’s basketball team hadn’t won a game since Dec. 10.

Of course, the Blue Hens had also played just once in that stretch.

But Delaware quickly got back on track, cruising to an 86-59 victory over Northeastern in its Colonial Athletic Association opener on Monday afternoon at the Cabot Center.

The Hens (4-1 overall) were supposed to have opened their CAA schedule at Charleston on Saturday. But, after the Cougars’ had a positive COVID-19 result, Delaware ended up in Boston where the Huskies (0-3) had had their opening series with Elon postponed.

The two squads will play again today at 1 p.m.

On Monday, Delaware led only 20-14 before out-scoring the Huskies, 50-19, over the second and third quarters.

Five Hens scored in double figures, the first time Delaware has accomplished the feat since 2016. Freshman guard Tyi Skinner led Delaware with 16 points.

Junior forward Chyna Latimer knocked down four three-pointers on her way to a career-high 14 points, while junior guard Jewel Smalls drained three from beyond the arc for 11 points in just her second game in a Delaware uniform.

Junior forward Ty Battle recorded her fourth double-double in five games with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Junior guard Jasmine Dickey has scored in double figures in every game this season, adding 13 points and seven boards.

The win was one of Delaware’s best defensive performances of the season, with the Huskies’ 59 points and 36.2 field goal percentage both season lows for Division I opponents. The Hens also turned 21 Huskies turnovers into 34 points.

Delaware’s 10 three-pointers and tied a season high as did its 20 assists. Junior point guard Paris McBride had a team-high seven.

Coppin State 56, Delaware State 54: Jalynda Salley banked in a shot from underneath the basket with just 23 seconds left to put the Eagles ahead for good as the Hornets dropped their MEAC opener.

Trailing, 55-54, DelState’s Sha Collins missed a three-pointer from the top of the key with 4.3 seconds on the clock. Aliyah Lawson (18 points) hit one of two foul shots with one second remaining to seal the victory for Coppin (1-2 overall).

The Blue Hens’ Tee Johnson drives to the basket during Monday’s game in Boston. (Northeastern sports information/Jim Pierce)

Daije Harris, with 10 points, was the only Hornet to score in double figures. Nine players scored in the contest for DSU (1-3 overall).

The Hornets built a 33-25 halftime advantage but the Eagles used a 17-9 run to tie the game at 42-42 going into the fourth quarter.

A 5-0 run, capped by Collins’ free throw with 1:21 left, gave DelState a 54-53 lead before Coppin netted the game’s final three points. The Hornets won both meetings with the Eagles last season but Coppin leads the all-time series 42-29.

Delaware State shot just 22-of-68 (22.73 percent) from the field, including only 2-of-17 on three-point attempts.

The two squads meet again today at 5:30 p.m. in Baltimore.