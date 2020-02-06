DSU signs two football stars from in-state

DOVER — Rod Milstead didn’t have to go too far to find a couple of his latest Delaware State football recruits.

The 11-player recruiting class that Milstead announced on Wednesday included a pair of in-state standouts.

Hodgson’s Amir Mitchell-Marville, the state Lineman of the Year, and Howard defensive linemen Jermaine Lugo both signed with the Hornets on Wednesday, the second national signing day for high school seniors.

DSU’s class of 11 players included two junior-college transfers.

Mitchell-Marville recorded 27 tackles for loss, including 15 sacks, to help lead Hodgson to the DIAA Division I state title with a 12-0 record. A two-time first-team All-Stater, he recorded 11 sacks among his 30 backfield tackles as a junior in 2018.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Mitchell-Marville is expected to play linebacker for the Hornets.

Lugo (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) helped lead Howard to a 12-1 record and the DIAA Division II state championship. A first-team All-State offensive lineman and second-team defensive lineman, he’s expected to play defense at DelState.

Also joining the Hornets is Hodgson All-State linebacker Eric Shimko, who signed with DSU during the December signing period. Eric’s brother, linebacker Brandon Shimko, competed as a freshman for the Hornets this past season.

“Delaware State is totally committed to offering opportunities to top players in the state and giving them a chance to showcase their talents here at home,” said Milstead, who is starting his third season as DSU’s head coach.

“We believe there’s plenty of high quality talent in the state who can fulfill their academic and football dreams right here at DSU.”

The list of future Hornets signing scholarship offers on Wednesday includes five offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two defensive linemen, a running back, linebacker and long snapper.

“I believe we addressed one of our major needs by adding depth to our offensive line,” said Milstead. “We had some success running the ball last year, and I believe the players we’ve added this off-season will more than adequately fill the holes we have up front.

“I’m extremely pleased with the quality of players who have committed to be a part of our program,” added Milstead. “The young men we have signed for next season are good athletes with the potential contribute right away. I’m equally impressed with the character and academic credentials of these young men. Each should be a good fit for the team and the university.”