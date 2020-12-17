DSU women fall to Lincoln 72-55

Zoe Holmes of Delaware State eyes the basket while closely guarded by Lincoln’s Jade Young during Wednesday’s game in Dover. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

The Delaware State University women’s basketball team could never get going Wednesday afternoon as it fell to Lincoln 72-55.

The Hornets had a slow start, going 7-of-29 from the field in the first half. Delaware State recorded just 18 points at halfitme.

Lincoln pulled away in the second half, going on a 13-5 run to open the third quarter.

Janasia Law of Delaware State drives to the basket past Lincoln defender Kendra Stanford.

Delaware State (1-1) got as close as 61-53 after Sharajah Collins completed a four-play with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter. But Lincoln ended the game on a 11-2 run, capped off by a three-pointer from Taylor King with 11 seconds left.

Delaware State shot 21-of-64 (32.8%) from the field, including just 6-of-27 (22.2%) on three-point attempts and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from the free-throw line.

It was the first game for the Hornets since a 58-51 season-opening victory against Rider on Dec. 5. The game counts for Delaware State’s record but will be scored as an exhibition for Division II Lincoln.

Lincoln made 10-of-21 three-point attempts and netted 45 points from its bench. The Tigers scored 21 points off 20 Delaware State turnovers.

Collins led DSU with a game-high of 18 points, she also added four rebounds, one assist and one block. Janasia Law chipped in 14 points for the Hornets before fouling out with 7:59 left in the game.

Zoe Holmes led the Hornets in rebounding for the second game in a row. She finished with nine boards, five points and one assist.

Lincoln was paced by Bryanna Brown’s 18 points, highlighted by a 5-of-7 effort from three, and 12 points from Briyanah Richardson.