Fall sports can be played in Delaware after DOE approval

DOVER – After more than three hours of debate tonight, the state Department of Education approved the start of Delaware high school sports later this month.

The motion carried by a vote of just 4-3 after both DOE and DIAA board members debated back and forth the decision of when to re-start high school sports in the midst of the coronavirus pandmic.

Thursday’s vote was probably the last big obstacle for playing sports in the fall. But individual school districts still can decide that their schools won’t take part in sports.

The DOE board pressed DIAA’s board members on what had changed between their votes in August, when they decided to delay fall sports, until September, when they voted to start right away.

The biggest change was that Governor John Carney and state health officials said that football can be played in the state as long as certain protocol are followed. Previously, there were no guidance from the state about football.

On Thursday, DIAA officials said that – a few weeks after schools have opened – they have a better understanding of dealing with health guidelines.

DOE heard from 10 parents during Thursday’s meeeting, only one of which was against starting sports this fall.

“Kids have no quality of life, everything they love has been ripped away,” said parent Sharon Urban, who said she is a nurse. “Our kids are suffering, mental health and substance abuse issues are rising.”

After getting new guidelines from Gov. John Carney and state health officials, the DIAA voted last week that pre-season practice for fall sports can start on Sept. 28. The regular season would then begin on Oct. 19.

Football, which would begin on Oct. 23, can hold up to seven regular-season games with boys’ soccer, cross country, field hockey and volleyball holding up to 12 contests.

That reversed a decision made by the DIAA board in August. Under that plan, the scholastic sports schedule would have started in December with winter sports.

Traditional fall sports would have been played beginning in late February. All three sports seasons – winter, fall and spring – would have played shorter schedules.

The DIAA’s decision was made, in part, because state guidelines originally would not have permitted football to be played. Considering that football includes 23 percent of the total number of fall sports in Delaware, board members felt it would have been unfair to leave one sport out of the fall schedule.

The decision to delay the start of the scholastic sports schedule was also impacted by the fact that many schools in the state don’t have students back for in-person instruction yet.

Sports editor Andy Walter can be reached at 741-8227 or walter@newszap.com.

